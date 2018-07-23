High art or indecent content? Facebook's systems can't – or won't – make a distinction.

Toerisme Vlaanderen, a Belgian tourist board based in Flanders, wrote an open letter to Facebook complaining that its posts featuring paintings by Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens had been taken down. Rubens was one of the most influential painters of the 17th century, known for his paintings of nude adults and cherubs.

The board had been trying to use images of the paintings to promote its new exhibitions, such as the agency's "Paintings by Flemish Masters." But it ran into Facebook's policies on nudity.

While images of artistic nudes are allowed on the site, images depicting nudity or implied nudity are not allowed as part of advertisements, even if the images are meant to be artistic or educational.

Among the images most recently removed was Rubens' "The Descent from the Cross," which depicts a nearly-naked figure of Christ wearing a loincloth.

In a semiserious complaint addressed to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, several Flemish museums and cultural institutions came together asking Facebook to work with them to find a solution.

"The bare breasts and buttocks painted by our artist are considered by (Facebook) to be inappropriate," the letter read. "Even though we secretly have to laugh about it, your cultural censorship is making life difficult for us."

The board also posted a satirical video mocking Facebook's rules. In the video, visitors to the Rubens House museum in Antwerp are forced to leave after looking at paintings featuring nudity, while only those without a Facebook account are allowed to stay.

Facebook says it has extended an invitation to meet with the tourism board over the issue.

This is not the first time Facebook has taken down iconic images the network deemed a violation of its community standards policy.

In 2016 it removed, then reinstated, a famous Vietnam War-era photo of a naked girl running from a napalm attack.

In recent weeks Zuckerberg has been chastised for defending the ability of conspiracy theorists – including Holocaust deniers – to remain on the network, even as it seeks to halt the spread of fabricated news.

