SAN FRANCISCO — Taking a page from Amazon's book, Microsoft is working on technology to eliminate checkout lines at stores by tracking what shoppers add to their carts, according to a news report.

The Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft has shown sample technology to retailers and talked with Walmart about a collaboration, unnamed sources told Reuters. Such a product would set up Microsoft to rival Amazon's new Amazon Go, a new, custom-designed store that uses cameras and tracking technology to cut out the cashier.

Microsoft declined comment. Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.

Its intentions — if realized — would add another tech giant in pursuit of revolutionizing the grocery business, marked by low profit margins, high staffing costs and a vast physical presence.

“Microsoft especially has an opportunity to leverage their technology prowess to not copy Amazon Go but instead go after the big prize — duplicate the Amazon Go experience in much larger retail formats such as supermarkets,” said retail and supply chain consultant Brittain Ladd.

The grocery U.S. grocery market is forecast to be worth $1.7 billion by 2022, according to IGD, a food and grocery research organization. Eliminating the need for cashiers would lower the business's costs while threatening a category of blue-collar jobs.

Carts, not cameras

Microsoft's system involves tracking what shoppers put in their carts, Reuters reported, The company has shown samples to retailers around the globe and is talking to Walmart about possibly working on the concept together, the report said.

The technology would be a direct competitor to Amazon Go, a convenience store equipped with proprietary technology that tracks everything a customer picks up and carries out, automatically charging the items to their Amazon Go account.

The first Amazon Go store in Seattle opened to the public in January after a year of testing on employees. It uses hundreds of cameras and sensors in the ceilings, walls and shelves to track what customers pick up. Its "grab and go" promise is meant to solve a bedrock complaint for shoppers — long checkout lines.

The high-tech approach, crafted by the company that's most visibly changed how Americans shop in recent years, has suggested grocery shopping is on the cusp of its biggest breakthrough since bar codes. Amazon has announced it will open more Amazon Go stories in San Francisco and Chicago.

A cart-based technology would clearly be less cost-intensive than Amazon’s all-encompassing, all-seeing system. To install a cart-based checkout system, all that would need to be swapped out would be the carts and some type of monitors at the exit.

That’s different from Amazon, which because of lines of sight and other issues needs to purpose-build new Amazon Go stores. They also don’t scale well as all items must be bar coded and, in the case of loose items like salads, must be pre-measured so they have exactly the same weight and thus don’t require different price points.

Given that, a cart-based system would be less technologically demanding. But it's also been tried and found wanting in the past.

“Cart based is so old school — IBM tried that over 20 years ago. The problem is maintenance at store level of the unit too costly and people kill the units by banging on them, trying to steal, etc. Lots of stores (Kroger and Stop & Shop was lead) tested them back then. Found most consumers just used them as a calculator to add up how much they were spending,” said Phil Lempert, a grocery analyst who runs the Supermarket Guruw website.

Technology has evolved since 2000 so it could be time to try again. It's certainly one way to deal with the number one cost facing the grocery industry: labor. As the push to raise minimum wages to $15 an hour moves across the country, supermarkets are looking at tech as a way to eliminate jobs so they can keep costs down and prices the same.

“The money has to come from somewhere...consumer price hikes or lower costs," said Limpet. In today's environment both are difficult to pull off, especially for Amazon and Walmart, which have a difficult time raising prices, he said.

