POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Powerful storms pounded the Northeast on Tuesday, leaving at least three people dead and hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. On Wednesday, the cleanup was underway.

An 11-year-old girl was killed in Newburgh, N.Y., when a tree fell on a car she was in.

The girl and "her mother had arrived home and were unloading the car when the wind caused a large tree to topple onto the vehicle," police said in a statement. The girl "was extricated from the vehicle by the fire department" and taken to the hospital where she died. The mother suffered minor injuries.

Police were withholding the girl's identity and not releasing any further information. However, the Newburgh school district was notified of her death.

The other fatalities were in Connecticut.

A man was killed when a tree fell on his truck, said Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton. A teenager also suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the roof of a dugout on a baseball field, Boughton said.

In New Fairfield, Conn., state police said a tree also fell on a car, killing one person inside, according to WNBC-TV and WABC-TV in New York.

The storm brought thunder, rain, lightning, winds up to 70 mph and the threat of hail and possibly even a tornado to the region.

The National Weather Service said it would investigate reports of potential tornadoes in New York and Connecticut starting Wednesday.

Investigators will look at tell-tale signs, such as a narrow path of damage and leaf splatter.

More than 35,000 residents in Dutchess and Ulster counties in New York lost power Tuesday.

“It was quite explosive,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ingrid Amberger, noting reports of trees coming down on cars and houses. “They were very powerful storms that moved very quickly.”

Officials from Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. said efforts to restore power to the region are expected to continue into Thursday, if not longer.

In New York's Lower Hudson Valley, which includes Putnam and Westchester counties, more than 56,000 customers were without power Wednesday morning.

In New Jersey, fewer than 30,000 customers were without power Wednesday morning.

There were no reported fatalities in New Jersey, but downed trees damaged property in a number of areas, according to New Jersey State Police.

In Passaic, N.J., the roof blew off a nursery school while several students and a teacher were still inside. No one was injured as the winds that approached 70 mph tore the roof off Children's Day Nursery and Family Center, said Deputy Police Chief Christopher Storzillo.

