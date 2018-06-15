NEW DELHI – New Delhi officials have ordered a two-day halt to construction in an attempt to reduce choking pollution that has cloaked the city in smog and dust.

The government’s Central Pollution Control Board rated the city’s air quality Friday as “severe” – the worst possible category – for the fourth day in a row.

New Delhi’s level of PM2.5, tiny particulate matter that can dangerously clog lungs, exceeded 170 Friday morning, more than six times higher than the World Health Organization considers safe.

The order to halt construction, which was issued Thursday night, came amid days of winds that have carried dirt and dust across northern India, causing pollution to spike in numerous cities and forcing dozens of flight cancellations.

The New Delhi government has made scattered attempts in recent years to try to control worsening air pollution, including stricter emission norms for cars and a tax on diesel-fueled trucks entering the city. But experts say there is little that can be accomplished without concerted national efforts, and pollution has only gotten worse.

World's most polluted megacities In this Nov. 10, 2017 file photo, Indian commuters wait for transport amid a thick blanket of smog on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. The petroleum coke being burned in countless factories and plants is contributing to dangerously filthy air in India, which already has many of the world's most polluted cities. The World Health Organization survey named New Delhi as the world's most polluted big city. Other polluted megacities, with populations over 14 million, include Cairo; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Mumbai, India; and Beijing.

