Netflix not only streams The Crown, but also looks poised to wear one — as the most valued U.S. entertainment company.

The Internet TV company got a brief coronation Thursday when its market cap hit $153 billion, surpassing that of Disney. However, by the time the market closed, Netflix declined to $151.8 billion, below Disney's $152 billion.

However, Netflix appears set to regain the crown. Netflix edged up Friday to $350.17. Netflix shares have risen 71% so far this year, while the Nasdaq composite index has risen 6%.

Helping drive Netflix's success: an aggressive recruitment strategy that has included the signing of beloved creators such as Shonda Rhimes (Scandal), Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) to development deals and comedians Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld. Most recent recruits? Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to a deal to produce films and TV series.

Meanwhile, other top media companies have seen their royalty status tarnished. Disney shares have dipped 8.6% so far this year. Shares in the nation's largest pay-TV and broadband provider, Comcast, which owns NBC Universal and is valued at $145.6 billion, are down 24% so far this year.

Disney and Comcast appear ready to engage in a bidding war for 21st Century Fox's movie and TV studios and other assets that include a 30% share in streaming service Hulu. This week, Comcast said it was preparing, but wasn't certain to officially make, an all-cash offer to outbid Disney's $52.4 billion bid that was announced in December 2017 and approved by Fox's board.

That deal is crucial to Disney's strategy to take on Netflix in the streaming business, with its own exclusive Disney movie and TV service expected to launch late next year.



Netflix could have a fruitful reign. Its value, with shows such as Stranger Things and Jessica Jones, has grown among subscribers, with a majority of its customers willing to pay higher monthly fees to keep the service.

Nearly two-thirds of subscribers (64%) said they would not cancel Netflix until it reaches a price of more than $15 a month, according to survey by Piper Jaffray & Co., senior research analyst Michael Olson said in a recent note to investors. About one-fourth (23%) said they wouldn't cancel until the price surpassed $20 monthly, and 5% said they would remain until the price went well above $20.

Olson, who set a target price of $328.53 for Netflix shares, said the company will face "increasing competition and unforeseen hurdles, but we think Netflix has reached escape velocity. As the consumer content dollar shifts from traditional broadcast to Internet delivery, we believe the market will support multiple large players, with Netflix leading the way."

