The Federal Communication Commission's rules preventing Internet service providers from blocking or slowing legal traffic, or charging for faster delivery of some content, passed with much hubbub in 2015, will be history on June 11.

Those so-called net neutrality rules will be replaced by a set of lighter-touch regulations passed five months ago. The new rules, the Restoring Internet Freedom order approved by the FCC in December 2017, requires ISPs to disclose any blocking, throttling or prioritization of their own content or from their partners. But they aren't prevented from doing so. ISPs have said they won't block or throttle legal websites, though they've left open the potential for charging more for some data delivery.

The order will go into effect next month. Originally, it was expected the rules would take effect in April, but the Office of Management and Budget needed additional time to vet the new regulations.

“Now, on June 11, these unnecessary and harmful Internet regulations will be repealed and the bipartisan, light-touch approach that served the online world well for nearly 20 years will be restored," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement Thursday. Pai, a Republican, who voted against the 2015 rules enacted under an Obama-era FCC, was appointed chairman by President Trump in January 2017.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai takes a drink from a mug during an FCC meeting where the FCC will vote on net neutrality, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

Under the new rules, the Federal Trade Commission will be the agency to handle complaints about broadband privacy and unfair or deceptive business practices by ISPs. "We look forward to working closely with the FTC to safeguard a free and open Internet," Pai said.

Some Congressional Democrats aren't comforted by Pai's assurances and are seeking a repeal of their own -- the overturning of the 2017 order that overturns the 2015 rules. Senate Democrats on Wednesday said they have the support -- 49 Democrats and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine -- for a Congressional Review Act vote to undo the Pai-led FCC's measure.

A vote is expected next week in the Senate. However, in the U.S. House, a CRA measure needs more Republicans to reach a majority vote. And even if that is accomplished, the measure requires approval by President Trump.

That's unlikely as Trump had called the Obama-era rules a "power grab."

Other actions underway by supporters of the original 2015 net neutrality rules:

State attorneys general in 23 states and the District of Columbia have filed suits challenging the 2017 rules. And several governors have passed executive orders requiring ISPs doing business with the state follow Net-neutrality conduct.

