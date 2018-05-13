NBC has renewed The Blacklist for a 22-episode sixth season.

The network confirmed the news about one of its two remaining unsettled series: The other, Timeless, is still a tossup. Both were top picks in USA TODAY's Save Our Shows poll.

James Spader stars in the series as Raymond "Red" Reddington, an ex-criminal who assists an FBI agent (Megan Boone) to track the country's most-wanted fugitives.

The series was an early hit but has faded into a more modestly rated, reliable crime series, averaging 8.8 million viewers this season.

NBC will announce its fall schedule Sunday.

