Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer and a popular day to grab a burger.

This year, there's an additional reason to enjoy a beef patty whether you attend a holiday weekend barbecue or go to your favorite restaurant. Monday is National Burger Day and several restaurants are celebrating with deals.

Offers.com did its own survey breaking down each state's favorite hamburger restaurant. Five Guys was the top pick for 32 states, followed by Wendy’s with 10, McDonald’s with four and Burger King and Carl Jr.’s had two states a piece.

National Burger Day deals

Participation can vary and in some cases you'll need to be signed up for the restaurant's loyalty program or have a mobile app. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Get a “Build Your Own Burger” plus fries special for $5.99 Monday, which also is the weekly Burger Mondays deal.

Bokamper’s: With purchase of a Bo’s Burger Monday, get a free Bud or Bud Light draft.

Brio Tuscan Grille: During weekday happy hour in the bar, the BRIO Burger is $6. Times vary by location.

BurgerFi: Through Thursday, take the chain’s personality test at www.burgerfi.com to get a coupon for free fries with the purchase of a burger.

Burger King: Current offers on the chain's app available through June 3 include: a buy one Whopper, get one free coupon, a $3 double cheeseburger meal and more. Participating locations also have the "King's Meal Deal" for $3.79.

Chili’s: Get the new Chili’s Chili Burger, the Classic Bacon Burger or Oldtimer with Cheese for $6.99 Monday when you mention the National Burger Day deal. The chain’s new Boss Burger with five meats is now available nationwide.

Country Pride: Get a $5.99 cheeseburger special Monday.

Culver’s: While there's not a nationwide promotion, individual locations may offer specials. Check by calling locations and some may post specials on the location's details page at www.culvers.com. And through June 10, Culver’s and Pepsi are hosting the ButterBurger Believe It Sweepstakes for a chance to win $25,000 and other prizes. To enter, purchase a value basket or medium soft drink. There will be a bonus National Hamburger Day drawing Monday. Learn more at www.butterburgerbelieveit.com.

Fatburger: Only in the Los Angeles area and through Monday, get free Fatburger delivery through Postmates.

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar: On Tuesday, the day after National Burger Day, the chain has a freebie to celebrate the made-up holiday and the addition of the Impossible Burger as a limited-time menu item. On May 29, get the new burger for free. Limit one per customer and while supplies last.

Huey’s: Order a Huey burger Monday and if it comes out with a special gold star pick in it, your meal is free. Gold star picks will be given at random.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: The chain’s classic burger, the Stormburger, is $3 Monday at participating locations.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: From 5 p.m. to close Monday, members of the My Hwy 55 loyalty program and all guests who have downloaded the app, get half-off all burger combos. The chain considers itself the official restaurant of the made-up holiday.

Iron Skillet: Get a $5.99 cheeseburger special Monday.

Jack in the Box: Through June 3, get $1 off the Ultimate Cheeseburger (classic or bacon) with a coupon posted on the chain’s website.

Krystal: The chain has meal deals on its everyday value menu.

LongHorn Steakhouse: If you decide to grill up burgers yourself, LongHorn has a free grilling advice hotline for Memorial Day. Talk to certified Grill Masters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday by calling 1-855-LH-GRILL.

McDonald’s: With the fast-food chain’s mobile app, get a buy-one-get-one deal on the Quarter Pounder and other specials. Offers can vary by region.

Meatlocker.com: Through June 30, the website has a special bundle with 12 half-pound burgers and two pounds of bacon for $49.99 plus shipping.

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes: Get 10 bonus points through the chain’s loyalty app for any burger purchased Monday.

Omaha Steaks: There are several Memorial Day weekend specials in addition to everyday combos like the 32 burger and 32 gourmet jumbo franks combo for $99.

PT’s Tavern: Through May 31, the Nevada-based restaurant, which includes PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold, is celebrating with a $7 burger deal.

Quaker Steak & Lube: For a limited time, get the “Bigga Burger” with a side of Lube Fries for $12.99 at participating locations. The burger includes a pound of chopped steak.

Roy Rogers: Through Monday, purchase any size Double R Bar Burger Combo can purchase an additional regular Double R Bar Burger for 50 cents.

Smashburger: Members of the Smashclub will get a buy-one-get-one free coupon to use Memorial Day weekend. Sign up at www.smashburger.com/smashclub and new members will get a free entrée with purchase of a side and a drink as a sign-up bonus.

Sonic: For a limited time, get the Carhop Classic for $2.99, which includes a quarter pound double cheeseburger and medium tots or a classic signature slinger and medium tots.

Steak ‘n Shake: The new “2 for $3” value menu has 49 different combinations including multiple full-size steakburgers.

TooJay’s: Through May 31, the Florida-based chain’s rewards members get double points on three new burger creations that will be available through July 29. The new burgers include the Avocado Burger, BBQ Burger and Hangover Burger.

Wayback Burgers: Get a classic burger for $5.28 Monday at participating restaurants nationwide.

Wendy's: For a limited time, get half-off a Baconator with the chain’s mobile app with an offer good one-time per customer. Also, there are $4 meal-deal combos available for all customers and Frosty treats are 50 cents for a limited time.

Yard House: During happy hour, get half-off classic sliders plus $2 off all beer, wine, spirits and cocktails. Offers and happy hours vary by location.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar: Beginning Monday and through June 10, customers can submit their own signature burger creations through direct message on Instagram or Twitter for The Great Zinburger Battle contest.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses also may have National Burger Day deals. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

Special burgers

Clinton Hall: Now through June 1, which is National Doughnut Day, get the “Twisted Donut Burger” with a side of fries for $16. The limited-time burger is a twist on the New York restaurant’s grilled cheese doughnut and has bacon, jalapenos and Twisted Tea-infused icing.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant: For the month of May, there’s been a featured burger of the day. On Monday, it’s the “Yogi’s Pic-a-nic Burger” with bacon, American cheese, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce and a side of potato salad.

M Burger: For a limited time, get the Cooper Cheeseburger, which features Cooper’s sharp cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, tangy dijonnaise and Pucker’s pickles and available as a single or double burger.

Wow Bao: For the month of May, the Chicago chain has a special Cheeseburger Bao, which is filled with freshly-ground hand-cut Angus beef with pickles, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard and cheddar cheese.

