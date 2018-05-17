Has a Catfish host been catfishing viewers this whole time?

Yaniv "Nev" Schulman of the popular MTV series is being investigated and the show is being suspended following sexual misconduct allegations, according to an emailed statement from the network to USA TODAY Thursday.

“We take these allegations very seriously," the statement read. "We’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

The allegations came to light in two Youtube videos uploaded earlier this week by Ayissha Morgan, who previously appeared on the show three years ago. In the videos, titled "The TRUTH about the show" she outlined her experience, alleging "Jack" (a label she gave to the show's "main person") made several inappropriate, sexual comments.

Schulman denied the allegations in an emailed statement to USA TODAY Thursday.

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth," he said. "I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

Catfish follows Schulman and co-host Max Joseph as they uncover the true identities of people's online love interests. Some end up being who they say they are, while others are "catfish," or someone who poses or disguises themselves as someone else.

Schulman, 33, also serves as an executive producer on the show. He is married to Laura Perlongo. They share a daughter, Cleo James.

