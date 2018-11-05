Like the names Liam and Emma? So does every other new parent, according to national records.

The names, Liam and Emma, were announced Friday in a Facebook Live on the Social Security Administration's page as the most popular baby names of 2017.

Other popular names include: Noah and William for boys and Olivia and Ava for girls.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as they both were popular last year, too — Emma was actually the most popular girl name of 2016, 2015, and 2014; and Liam was second most popular for boys last year, following Noah.

Here is the full top 20 list.

Top 10 girl names:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Mia

7. Charolette

8. Amelia

9. Evelyn

10. Abigail

Top 10 boy names:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Logan

6. Benjamin

7. Mason

8. Elijah

9. Oliver

10. Jacob

