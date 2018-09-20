E. coli bacteria

For the second consecutive month, a Colorado-based meat producer that ships nationwide is recalling thousands of pounds of ground beef for a possible E. coli contamination.

According to a notice issued Wednesday by the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling approximately 132,000 pounds of ground beef products made from the chuck portion of the cow.

Officials said the ground beef was produced and packaged on June 21, 2018, and impacts 12 different Cargill products. The full list of products can be found here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

This week's recall comes less than a month after Cargill recalled more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef for an E. coli risk. That recall was announced Aug. 23.

In mid-August, the FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health and agriculture partners determined that raw ground beef was the probable cause of a number of illnesses reported the month before.

An investigation identified 17 illnesses and one death with illness onset dates ranging from July 5 to July 25.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," officials said in a statement.

Officials said most people infected develop bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample.

"FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F," said an FSIS statement. "The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature."

"Consumers should take proper precautions when handling raw meat products. Proper hand washing after handling raw meat, poultry and eggs can greatly reduce the risk of bacterial cross-contamination to other foods and kitchen surfaces."

