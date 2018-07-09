Miss America Cara Mund is elaborating on the five-page letter she wrote in August that criticized the Miss America Organization's leadership, including the claim she was given mandatory talking points.

With her crown in hand, joining Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Friday from Atlantic City where the preliminaries are taking place, Mund revealed the mandatory talking points mentioned in the letter that she says she had to repeat in every interview.

"There (were) three points. I actually had sent in a few talking points of things I wanted to say, as Miss America. None of them were included in those three points," she said. "The first one was that Miss America is relevant. The second one was that Gretchen Carlson kind of started and ignited the #MeToo movement and the third one was that this is about well-educated women – that Gretchen went to Stanford; I went to Brown.”

Mund says she would've liked to talk about her volunteer work and higher education.

"There (were) all of these perspectives that I wanted to do and use my voice, and unfortunately I was given those set talking points," she said.

When pressed on whether she believes Carlson should remain at the helm of the organization, she did not call her out by name.

“I do think with the lack of confidence there does need to be a leadership change and I think it comes from more than one (individual)," she said. "I think it’s just the culture in general.”

Mund added that she has felt "love and support across the nation" even though the organization's response to the letter has been "tough."

"When that letter went public that I had (written) to my sisters, I was nervous and I was scared," Mund said. "And for the organization to then come out and say that it wasn't true, and that it needs to be handled privately while then going publicly with it on Twitter and all social media. It was tough, but coming to the competition, I felt the love and support across the nation."

Meet the Miss America 2018 contestants
01 / 51
On Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, 51 women will compete for the title of Miss America 2018. Ahead of the pageant, we take a look at the contestants. First up? Miss Alabama Jessica Procter. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Step Up to the Plate -- Decreasing Food Insecurity.
02 / 51
Miss Alaska Angelina Klapperich. Talent: Piano. Platform Issue: Be Compassionate! Every person fights a personal battle.
03 / 51
Miss Arizona MaddieRose Holler. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue -- Supporting Our Military and Their Families.
04 / 51
Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Giving is a Gift.
05 / 51
Miss California Jillian Smith. Talent: Piano. Platform Issue: Dude Be Nice Project.
06 / 51
Miss Colorado Meredith Winnefeld. Talent: Dance Twirl. Platform Issue: The Eyes Have It -- Focusing Our Vision on the Future.
07 / 51
Miss Connecticut Eliza Kanner. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: For The Kids.
08 / 51
Miss Delaware Chelsea Bruce. Talent: Dance. Platform Issue: De-stigmatizing Mental Illness.
09 / 51
Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey. Talent: Pop Vocal. Platform Issue: Daring to Defeat Diabetes.
10 / 51
Miss Florida Sara Zeng. Talent: Classical Piano. Platform Issue: Music Matters!
11 / 51
Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley. Talent: Lyrical Dance. Platform Issue: #RiseUp -- Impact Through the Arts.
12 / 51
Miss Hawaii Kathryn Teruya. Talent: Jazz Dance. Platform Issue: BFF -- Brush, Floss, Fluoride.
13 / 51
Miss Idaho Taylor Lance. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Becoming the Solution -- Your Role in Childhood Obesity Prevention.
14 / 51
Miss Illinois Abby Foster. Talent: Jazz Dance. Platform Issue: Youth Mentoring – The Building Blocks for Success.
15 / 51
Miss Indiana Haley Begay. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Don’t Silence the Violence -- A Voice for Children of Domestic Violence
16 / 51
Miss Iowa Chelsea Dubczak. Talent: Operatic Vocal. Platform Issue: Ladies Who Lift -- Strengthening Mind and Body.
17 / 51
Miss Kansas Krystian Fish. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Remove the Labels -- Be Unstoppable.
18 / 51
Miss Kentucky Molly Matney. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Farm Fit.
19 / 51
Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti. Talent: Ventriloquism. Platform Issue: Team Charlotte -- Fighting Pancreatic Cancer.
20 / 51
Miss Maine Katie Elliott. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: F.L.A.G. (Female Leadership in American Government).
21 / 51
Miss Maryland Kathleen Masek. Talent: Dance. Platform Issue: Supporting Military Families.
22 / 51
Miss Massachusetts Jillian Zucco. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Choose a Cause, Make a Difference.
23 / 51
Miss Michigan Heather Kendrick. Talent: Violin. Platform Issue: Keeping the Arts in Education -- Advocating STEAM.
24 / 51
Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow. Talent: Classical Piano. Platform Issue: Brenna’s Brigade -- Juvenile Arthritis Awareness,
25 / 51
Miss Mississippi Anne Elizabeth Buys. Talent: Ballet en Pointe. Platform Issue: Water for Life.
26 / 51
Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis. Talent: Bollywood Dance. Platform Issue: United We Stand, Divided We Fall -- Diversity Matters.
27 / 51
Miss Montana Maddie Murray. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Gift Your Gift of Service.
28 / 51
Miss Nebraska Allison Tietjen. Talent: Piano. Platform Issue: United We Stand -- Honoring Our Military.
29 / 51
Miss Nevada Andrea Martinez. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: P.A.C.T. (Police and Communities Together).
30 / 51
Miss New Hampshire Lauren Percy. Talent: Broadway Jazz Dance. Platform Issue: Reach Higher -- Making Higher Education Possible.
31 / 51
Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel. Talent: Dance. Platform Issue: Operation Empowerment.
32 / 51
Miss New Mexico Taylor Rey. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: P.L.A.Y. -- Promoting a Love of Art in Youth.
33 / 51
Miss New York Gabrielle Walter. Talent: Broadway Vocal. Platform Issue: DreamUp America.
34 / 51
Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: The ALZ Project -- Alzheimer’s Awareness.
35 / 51
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund. Talent: Self-Choreographed Jazz Dance. Platform Issue: A Make-A-Wish Passion with Fashion.
36 / 51
Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper. Talent: Piano. Platform Issue: Athletics Today, a Lifetime of Tomorrows!
37 / 51
Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Bridging the Great Cultural Divide.
38 / 51
Miss Oregon Harley Emery. Talent: Classical Piano. Platform Issue: Intercultural Community-Building.
39 / 51
Miss Pennsylvania Katie Schreckengast. Talent: Alto Saxophone. Platform Issue: Building Families Through Adoption.
40 / 51
Miss Rhode Island Nicolette Peloquin. Talent: Acrobatics. Platform Issue: Be the Match -- The National Bone Marrow Registry.
41 / 51
Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts. Talent: Dance. Platform Issue: Children’s Advocacy -- Ensuring the Rights of Every Child.
42 / 51
Miss South Dakota Miranda Mack. Talent: Operatic Vocal. Platform Issue: Music for Life.
43 / 51
Miss Tennessee Caty Davis. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Attacking Addiction -- Prevention, Recovery, and Restoring Families.
44 / 51
Miss Texas Margana Wood. Talent: Contemporary Dance. Platform Issue: You Belong.
45 / 51
Miss Utah JessiKate Riley. Talent: Classical Violin. Platform Issue: Find ValYOU Within.
46 / 51
Miss Vermont Erin Connor. Talent: American Sign Language. Platform Issue: Tailwinds -- Training a New Generation of Women Scientists.
47 / 51
Miss Virginia Cecili Weber. Talent: Contemporary Jazz Dance. Platform Issue: Born Leaders.
48 / 51
Miss Washington Nicole Renard. Talent: Jazz Dance. Platform Issue: You are Enough! Developing a Positive Body Image.
49 / 51
Miss West Virginia Tamia Hardy. Talent: Hip Hop Dance. Platform Issue: Stand Up, Don’t Stand By!
50 / 51
Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins. Talent: Ballet en pointe. Platform Issue: Table Talk -- Promoting Civil Discourse.
51 / 51
Miss Wyoming Cheyenne Buyert. Talent: Vocal. Platform Issue: Winning with One -- Conquering Type One Diabetes.
