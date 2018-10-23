President Donald Trump is greeted by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as he arrives for a campaign rally at Houston Toyota Center, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Evan Vucci, AP

AUSTIN – Blocks away from the Toyota Center in downtown Houston, hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at a rally for Sen. Ted Cruz, Lauren Figaro, Steven Isenhour and David Weaver were locked in a heated argument.

By then, Figaro – who supports Cruz's Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke – had been at the rally for hours. As she walked through the growing crowds on the sidewalks outside of the convention center, she carried a nondescript sign made with black letters scrawled on a piece of white cardboard.

"Families seeking asylum aren't illegal," it read.

Isenhour and Weaver made a beeline for Figaro when they saw her sign.

Isenhour, who had driven in from Boerne for the rally, wore a red "Make America Great Again" hat, while Weaver, from Abilene, wore a shirt with a more forward-looking message – "Trump 2020: The sequel."

The group started discussing the more than 5,000 Central American migrants making their way towards the United States in a caravan, one that has prompted threats from Trump to send U.S. military forces to the U.S.-Mexico border.

More: Exclusive: President Trump vows to send as many troops to the border ‘as necessary’ to stop caravan

"Constitutionally, our president had the duty to defend our borders from invasions," Isenhour said to Figaro, as Weaver nodded. "We're getting overrun and our system along the border is starting to get overrun to where the people being charged to do this, the border patrol, can't handle it all."

Figaro cut in.

"I feel differently, as you can imagine," she said.

"I think we need to send resources to the border, but I don't think that we should call this an invasion — it's not an invasion," she continued, adding that sending military forces to the border could incite violence.

The group continued to debate, moving from questions about how the caravan should be received to whether there needs to be a wall on the country's southernmost border (Weaver: "Yes." Figaro:"No." Isenhour: "Indifferent.").

But concern over the incoming caravan was at the front of minds for many of the attendees at Monday's rally.

Trump has been vocal on the subject, making threats to dissuade the migrants from continuing their journey and making unsubstantiated claims that Democrats are behind the movement.

“I think this could be a blessing in disguise because it shows how bad our laws are,” he said in an interview with USA Today. “The Democrats are responsible for that.”

Officials with the United Nations said there may be as many as 7,000 migrants making their way from Honduras to the United States. The group entered Tapachula, Mexico on Monday.

Reports from the caravan indicate that many in the crowd were walking toward the United States with little more than the clothes on their backs and a small amount of money. There is no evidence the effort is being organized by Democrats.

More: Ted Cruz says National Guard could stop migrant caravan at U.S.-Mexico border

But Trump supporters gathered outside Monday's event echoed the President's comments, voicing concern that the group was heading toward the country as part of a political maneuver.

Sharon Alford, an insurance salesperson who said she had been at the rally since 4:30 a.m., said she was positive the group was not motivated by a desire to seek asylum in the United States.

"This is a manufactured thing," she said, sitting on a traffic divider outside of the arena on Monday night. "There is no way in hell that many people can organize at this time in the campaign and come here. Somebody is paying for it. You're going to tell me that many people spontaneously got together and decided to walk here? Oh please."

As Figaro, Isenhour and Weaver talked, a man walking by booed loudly towards Figaro's sign.

"Yes they are," he said. "It's all choreographed."

Terry Ross, a 56-year-old retired police officer who supports Trump, said he also questioned the legitimacy of the migrants' plight.

"I think it's a ploy because of the election," Ross said. "I think they want to try and make Trump look bad and like he and Cruz aren't sympathetic to the cause. It's a ploy by Democrats."

He said he "totally agrees" with Trump's calls to cut funding to the Central American countries that allowed the caravan to pass through and his call to send military forces to the border.

When the group reaches the border, Ross said there is a simple solution: "Don't allow them to come over."

Trump said on Monday that he was prepared to send as many troops as necessary to the border in response to the growing caravan of migrants.

Cruz echoed the president's call for more security resources at the border and said he would support deploying National Guard troops in preparation for the group's arrival.

O'Rourke did not return a request for comment on the issue, but he has opposed past deployments of National Guard troops to the border.

For O'Rourke supporters gathered in protest at Monday's rally, the issue was also generating concern.

David Shiver, a 59-year-old retired computer engineer, and his 31-year-old daughter, Jodi Shiver, walked to the rally on Monday night to scope out the crowd gathered outside. They had attended an O'Rourke event in Houston earlier that morning.

For David Shiver, who identifies as an Independent, watching how politicians react to issues like the migrant caravan is an important part of evaluating their character.

"The first reaction you see in all of (Republican's) commercials is how proud they are of putting people in jail to pander to fear," Shiver said, adding that more decisions should be made with people's humanity in mind.

"It's just not fair and it's not right," he added.

When asked how the migrants arriving at the border should be greeted, Democrat Ira Dember lowered his anti-Trump sign to think before answering.

"How about with food and water?" he said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com