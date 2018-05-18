A man shouting rhetoric against President Trump lured police into an "ambush-type" shoot-out Friday in the lobby of a hotel at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami, police said.

Police were called to the scene by reports the man was yelling and actively shooting at the hotel's ceiling and chandeliers about 1:30 a.m. The suspect was shot in the legs and taken to a local hospital without any hotel guests or police being shot. Trump was not at the hotel at the time.

"We don't know what his intentions were," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said. "It appears he was trying to engage our police officers in some type of ambush-type attack."

The incident began after the suspect took a flag down from a flagpole and began shooting in the lobby of the hotel to attract police, Perez said.

"He began to yell out anti-Trump, President Trump rhetoric," Perez said. "He began to fire into the roof and chandeliers of the hotel. He waited for our police officers in the front lobby, to engage them."

Five police officers — four from the city of Doral and one from Miami — shot at the suspect, Perez said. The suspect is being treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Oddi, 42, of Doral, according to Perez. Police are at his home and obtaining a search warrant to search the apartment, Perez said. Police secured the apartment to assure it wasn’t booby-trapped, he said.

Police respond to The Trump National Doral Golf Club after reports of a shooting inside the resort May 18, 2018 in Doral, Fla. A man shouting about President Trump, who wasn't at the club, entered the president's south Florida golf course early Friday, draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with police before being arrested, police said.

Frieda Frisaro, AP

#UPDATE: #MDPD and @DoralPolice responded to a shooting where a subject opened fire in the lobby of the @TrumpDoral. Officers exchanged gun fire, striking the subject. Thankfully, there were no shooting victims. An officer suffered a broken wrist. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/u00I2Ju60R — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018

A Doral officer suffered a broken wrist and is recovering, Perez said.

“You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” he said. “They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel.”

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez said he was grateful no workers or guests at the hotel were injured.No individuals were injured in the incident.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, thanked police in a tweet.

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

The Secret Service, the FBI and local police are all investigating.

Police surrounded the club at daybreak, where yellow tape blocked and entrance and helicopters hovered overhead.

The Trump Organization bought the course previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa in 2012. Its website describes it as an 800-acre resort with 643 total guest rooms, and four golf courses.

Contributing: The Associated Press

President Trump speaks as the Republican nominee during the campaign at Oct. 25, 2016 shows then Republican nominee at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Evan Vucci, AP

