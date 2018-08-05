Garments from the Vatican on display at the Carl and Iris Barrel Apfel Gallery.

NEW YORK -- Anna Wintour is not one to reveal how the fashion sausage is made. The stone-faced Vogue editor and Conde Nast artistic director is so notoriously discrete she wears black sunglasses during runway shows to prevent designers from scouring her face for a discerning glare.

So it’s telling that Wintour, the inspiration for The Devil Wears Prada, revealed just how difficult it was to pull off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest exhibit, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” in her May letter to the editor. She briefly detailed curator Andrew Bolton’s “endless hours of patience in dealing with the Vatican,” which must have been a saintly act indeed knowing the “labyrinthine” levels of bureaucracy involved.

But the years of tutelage will undoubtedly be worth it.

The exhibit opens to the public on Thursday and spreads across 25 galleries and 60,000 square feet from the Met Fifth Avenue to the Met Cloisters uptown. It contains 40 liturgical garments and accessories from the Sistine Chapel Sacristy, many of which have never left the Vatican. The last time the Met showed loaners from the pope of this magnitude was in 1983 for “The Vatican Collections,” which holds the title of the museum’s third most-visited show. Add in 150 of the most inspired, cerebral garments from the top designers of the 20th Century and a box-office smash is almost guaranteed.

But the brilliance of the exhibit — which opened for a press preview Monday and to the A-list guests of the annual Met Gala that evening — goes beyond the surface.

The premise is thought-provoking — not simply a retrospective of a beloved designer à la 2017’s look at Rei Kawakubo, Charles James in 2014 and Alexander McQueen in 2011.

High fashion is filled with Catholics, given its roots in predominantly Catholic areas like Italy. But though the majority of the designers showcased grew up in the church, as Bolton noted in his remarks at the preview Monday, many of them no longer practice.

So how do you examine a religion and its impact on an artform though most of its great creators are no longer practitioners? By examining the lasting impact of their shared mindset, hence the choice of imagination and not imagery.

“On the surface, this influence is conveyed through their reliance on explicit Catholic imagery and symbolism,” Bolton said. “On a deeper level, it is conveyed through their reliance on storytelling, and specifically their reliance on the trope of metaphor.”

Bolton was inspired by the late priest and writer Andrew Greeley’s book The Catholic Imagination, in which Greeley explains how Catholics live in an enchanted world, “a world of statues and holy water, stained glass and votive candles, saints and religious medals, rosary beads and holy pictures.”

“But these Catholic paraphernalia are only hints at the deeper and more pervasive Catholic sensibilities,” Bolton said, “which require Catholics to see the holy lurking in creation.”

The exhibit allows for visitors to dive deep into this worldview and how it shaped the garments on display, with religious artwork and relics displayed strategically alongside the clothes.

A PhD in religious studies isn’t required to enjoy the splendor, nor is the ability to tell Cristobal Balenciaga from Christian Dior. The church-like ambiance already ingrained in the medieval galleries coupled with the haunting designs and glittering jeweled crosses is engaging enough without a backstory. And that loveliness was enough of a reason for the Vatican to give its blessing.

“You may be asking, ‘What’s the church doing here? Why is the church part of all of this?’” Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, said at Monday's preview.

“It's because the church and the Catholic imagination, the theme of this exhibit, are all about three things: truth, goodness and beauty. That’s why we have great schools and universities to teach the truth; that’s why we love and serve the lord to do good; and that’s why we’re interested in things such as art, poetry, liturgy and, yes, even fashion to thank God for the gift of beauty.”

Sometimes, that makes all the hardship worth it.

