You may have heard about the "Orgy Dome."

It's one of the most notoriously kinky landmarks at Burning Man, even though a majority of the 80,000 people at the event never visit it, or even notice it when bicycling by.

In Black Rock City, a lot of Burners like to play, touch and get to know each other in an intimate fashion, and the Orgy Dome is just one of the places on the playa where you can do so.

At camps all over the temporary city, there are opportunities to learn how to flog a partner during "open dungeon play" or get sponged in a "human body wash." Burners also get a "naughty nude portrait" or a print of their privates in the traditional Japanese method of Gyotaku.

Burners "are doing what they want to do, but it’s not a free for all," said Donna Rae Watson, director of the Bureau of Erotic Discourse, a large camp at Burning Man that teaches Burners about sex. The key being consensual sex.

Since last year's Burn, the #MeToo movement jolted the landscape of sexual relations everywhere. Millions of people, primarily women, have talked openly about their experiences of sexual harassment, assault and even rape as a result.

The Burner community has long been talking about consent. But Burners on the front line of the discussion will admit that the Burner community is struggling with sexual harassment, and sometimes worse, as much as the rest of the world. Now perhaps more than ever.

"The people showing up now, the newbies, a large percentage of those people, they’re not reading the guidelines," said Tex Allen, a 13-year Burner who offers hugs at the event as part of his "Hug Church."

While there are no guidelines officially, Burning Man does lay out a set of informal rules for Burners, about half of whom are relatively new to the event each year. In recent years, the organization has been more vocal about consent, what it means, and what it applies to.

Burning Man's on-site Sexual Assault Services department receives five to 20 reports of sexual assault each year, according to Burning Man spokesman Jim Graham.

Many of the reports involve leering or grabbing, which are not considered sexual assault under Nevada law. Only a few reports usually require law enforcement. Last year, local law enforcement arrested two people on charges of sexual assault without substantial bodily harm; the year before, law enforcement made no arrests on charges related to sexual assault or rape.

Watson, however, talks to dozens of people every year who have stories of harassment at Burning Man.

"Just because we aim to be sexually liberated doesn’t mean we are," Watson said. "In the Burn community, you run into this attitude where we welcome the stranger, but sometimes that translates into 'We have to accept their behavior.' That's not how it should be."

The 11th principle

In recent years, many Burners adopted consent as the 11th principle – tacked on to the Burning Man's other 10 principles, which also include self-expression and immediacy.

Burning Man organizers sent an email to all ticketholders this year reminding them that consent is needed not just for sex but any kind of touch, gift (including food and drink) and photography. They have prepped for this year's event, Aug. 26 through Sept. 3.

A variety of camps have boosted efforts to teach Burners about consent and what it encompasses. The efforts are only expected to grow this year since #MeToo thrust consent in the spotlight.

"Our purpose is to bring consent front and center and incorporate it into the ethos of the culture, where boundaries are respected and our bodies are respected," Watson said.

The bureau, or B.E.D., was founded in 2005 after a woman was sexually assaulted at Burning Man the year before, Watson said. Some people within the Burning Man community wanted to keep the issue hush hush, Watson said, so a group of people formed the participant-run bureau. It is not part of the Burning Man organization.

The camp has since enlisted hundreds of volunteers over the years to tape posters inside Porta Potties. The posters define consent and invite attendees to talk about it. It's one of the most effective ways to communicate, because almost everyone uses the public toilets during the weeklong festivities, Watson said.

The camp also passes out buttons that read "Consent is sexy" and other slogans such as, "However you dress, wherever you go, yes means yes and no means no." Last year, B.E.D. volunteers handed out 11,000 buttons to Burners.

"All of the principles of Burning Man are based on consent," Watson said. "Consent is never mentioned, but yet it’s integral."

Each year, however, more than a third of Black Rock City's population are first-time Burners, and another 20 percent or so are second-timers.

"We’re an experimental community, but we still bring the problems from the default world into the burn," Watson said.

One of the newer initiatives is a program where B.E.D. volunteers visit camps – particularly the larger ones that host massive dance parties -- and teach them about consent. The bureau requires half of the camp members to attend and all of the camp leads. Volunteers just last year visited more than 4,000 Burners in their individual camps.

"We’re taught the basics of consent in first grade: Don’t touch people without their consent, but we fail to extrapolate that to the sexual arena. We aim to fill that gap," Watson said.

#MeToo on playa

Watson hears some stories about incidents off-playa, but she mostly hears about incidents at the event.

"Scandalous costumes and nudity might be considered inviting. (Others) automatically think consent is implied, but implied consent doesn’t exist," she said. "Just because someone is dressed a certain way doesn’t mean that they want you to touch them or kiss them or (have sex)."

Watson sees both women and men with "heartbreaking" stories, though she more often hears from women. Mostly she hears victims' accounts, but sometimes she hears from someone who realizes he or she was harassing someone, or worse.

"The number of times I've seen a guy who is in anguish, they have a wound in their heart, and they tell me, 'Oh my God, I think I may have assaulted someone,'" Watson said. "They may have assaulted someone and they didn’t even know it."

While there are camps for all kinds of groups and demographics – skateboarders, VW enthusiasts, Minnesotans – some camps pride themselves on becoming safe havens specifically for women.

Liz Wright is a founding member of Camp Beaverton, a camp exclusively for lesbian, queer and transgender women. At Camp Beaverton, they focus on educating women about their right to object, to speak up if they feel uncomfortable.

Camp Beaverton also hosts play parties, where only women are invited to experiment sexually. Attendees can be women biologically or by self-identification. Sometimes men approach the door who appear to self-identify as a male.

"It's hard because you're forced to use your judgment," said Wright, who turns them away and sometimes directs them to coed play parties. "But they can literally go everywhere else on playa."

Wright does try to have conversations with men, though it doesn't always go well. She says no to hugs from men just so they ask why and she can educate them about consent. Either they are curious and open or they are offended right off the bat.

"Me having a conversation with a guy, sometimes it falls on deaf ears, but sometimes hearing it from another guy, they receive it differently," Wright said.

Sexy or awkward?

A lot of Burners want different degrees of consent. Figuring out who wants what can be somewhat awkward.

"Often now, I will start with a handshake. I’ll put my hand up and either they’ll go in for a handshake, or they’ll open their arms. It used to be random that someone would offer a handshake. There has been this paradigm change," said Allen, the reverend of the Hug Church, which started at Burning Man. "There’s now a 'Hey let’s talk about consent before we hug.'"

Allen sees the rationale behind asking for consent regularly, because he, too, has been grabbed inappropriately at Burning Man. He also recognizes the need because a lot of people are under the influence.

It hurts for Allen to see the distance with which people approach one another because Burning Man is where he became comfortable with hugging in the first place, Allen said. When he was growing up in Texas, he said, emotions and expressions were rarely shared.

When he arrived at Burning Man, friends and strangers alike showed him it was OK to embrace one another. He said there used to be a greater sense of trust. Now, as a man, especially after #MeToo, he feels as if he is often seen initially as the enemy.

"This is not a handshake culture, this is not a handshake society. You can get that anywhere else," Allen said. "We are bigger than that, better than that."

For others, the transition is more comfortable.

Vika Viktoria, who has attended Burning Man for the past three years, hosts international underground men's salons, in which men are able to explore different ideas of masculinity.

"It's made me want to articulate and want to be a translator between the two worlds. I feel like I can help women express empathy and help men be more aware of their experiences," said Viktoria, who last year was on an otherwise all-men educational panel about masculinity at Burning Man.

Viktoria said the conversations she has at Burning Man usually advance more quickly than those outside of it.

"The men were immediately more fearless. There was an understanding that everyone there was curious and they wanted to be better," she said. "In the default world, there are several defenses that need to come down to get to that same crux of curiosity."

The way she looks at it, the Burning Man sense of family is not dissolving, rather regrouping. Burners are relearning how to have a sense of class, humor and humility when building a relationship, even if it's just a momentary one.

"The simmer trumps the boil. Allow that dance to start slow," she said. "Touch someone's body with your eyes before you ever touch them with your hands."

To Viktoria, it's kind of like salsa dancing.

"In the 1940s or '50s, if you wanted to dance, you asked. In New York, these old Cuban men come up to me and ask me if they can take my hand," she said. "We’re going back to a culture where we have a right to agree or disagree."

