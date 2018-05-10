Afp Afp 19t6py I Dip Egy
First lady Melania Trump took in Egypt's great Pyramids and the Sphinx at Giza on Oct. 6, 2018, during the final stop of her week-long trip through four countries in Africa.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trump, America's media-wary first lady, was finally ready to sit down for her first TV interview as FLOTUS, but she had to go to Africa to do it. 

Trump appeared on “Being Melania – The First Lady,” a special edition of ABC's "20/20" on Friday night (10 p.m. ET/PT) talking with the network's chief national correspondent and weekend anchor Tom Llamas, who interviewed Trump when he accompanied her on her just-completed first solo international trip touring four countries in Africa.

During the sit-down, Trump revealed the message behind one of her most controversial fashion statements. 

After the administration's border policy of separating children from their parents created an outcry in June, she flew to McAllen, Texas, to visit a migrant children's shelter to bolster the administration's humanitarian credentials. But that was undermined by her decision to wear a casual jacket with a snarky message scrawled on the back reading, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" during the trip.

She told Llamas on Friday's broadcast that she wore the jacket "as kind of a message, yes." It was not a message directed at children, but "for the left-winged media who are criticizing me."

"I want to show them (the media) that I don't care," Trump said. "I would prefer that they focus on what I do, and on my initiatives, than on what I wear."

She seemed to express some reticence about the jacket, however.

"I am often asking myself: If I would not wear that jacket, (would) I have so much media coverage? It's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children. I wore the jacket to go on the plane."

Trump was also questioned about the status of her relationship and claims of her husband's infidelity, which she wrote-off as "gossip." When asked if she loved her husband, she replied: "Yes, we are fine."

Llamas asked her at one point: "What's the worst thing you've had to read about yourself?"

She replied, "It's all the things that people say, that I'm not happy in the White House; that I don't even live there; that I'm miserable in my marriage, that I'm out of touch . . . There are so many things, I don't even know where to start."

Trump said most of those comments just come with the territory of being a first lady.  "It's losing the privacy. You're always under the microscope . . . before I could go somewhere. Now, wherever you go, it's a big, big production."

She also played down a suggestion the repeated rumors of his philandering had put a strain on their marriage.

"It is not concern and focus of mine," she said. "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do."

Trump said that despite all the difficulties of being FLOTUS, she wouldn't ever give it up.

"I don't feel like a prisoner. I am enjoying it. It won't last forever . . . it is a very special time," she said.

One of her other obligations includes devoting time to her Be Best campaign, an effort dedicated to the emotional, physical and social well-being of kids, with pillars including managing children's health, social media use and the consequences of the opioid addiction epidemic.

While sitting down with Llamas, Trump shared how personal the subject is to her, suggesting she is "the most bullied person in the world."

"One of them," she clarified. "If you could see what people really say about me."

Trump and Llamas' also spoke about #MeToo, and that clip was teased by ABC earlier in the week. 

"I support the women and they need to be heard," she said. "We need to support them, and also men, not just women."

When asked if men who stand accused of assault or misconduct in the news have been treated unfairly, she said: "You need to have really hard evidence, that if you accuse (someone) of something, show the evidence."

Clarifying her stance, she added: "I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody, 'I was sexually assaulted,' or 'You did that to me,' 'cause sometimes the media goes too far, and the way they portray some stories, it's not correct. It's not right."

Melania Trump tours Africa in first solo trip as FLOTUS
01 / 38
First lady Melania Trump arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on October 4, 2018, at the end of Day 3 of her tour of Africa. She will spend Day 4 in Kenya where she is scheduled to visit baby elephants, go on safari, visit an orphanage and take in a local play.
02 / 38
First lady Melania Trump was greeted by a flower girl and Margaret Kenyatta, Kenya's first lady, on arrival in Nairobi. She was wearing her third outfit of a long Day 3 of her Africa tour, a floral-on-white dress with a yellow belt and yellow spike heels.
03 / 38
First lady Melania Trump touches down at Malawi's Lilongwe International Airport on Day 3 of her African tour. She wore a khaki shirt dress and brown spike heels, which she later exchanged for lizard-print flats.
04 / 38
After stepping onto the tarmac, Trump knelt down to greet a young girl bearing a bouquet of flowers as Malawi's first lady, Gertrude Mutharika, left, smiled.
05 / 38
For her first event in Malawi, Trump visited Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, where she was given a tour by head teacher Maureen Masi.
06 / 38
For her first event in Malawi, Trump visited a language class at Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, where she toured classrooms and watched English lessons, occasionally sitting with students to help them find pages in their books.
07 / 38
In a somewhat unusual sartorial choice for first lady Melania Trump, who rarely wears any shoe between a stiletto or casual sneaker, she sported snakeskin loafers for her visit to the school, where she read with children.
08 / 38
Trump also watched the students play soccer during her visit to Chipala Primary School.
09 / 38
Malawi's first lady, Gertrude Maseko, takes Trump on a tour of the State House, where she lives with husband, Peter Mutharika.
10 / 38
First lady Melania Trump looked casual as she boarded the plane Oct. 4, 2018 for the six-hour flight from Ghana to her next stop, Malawi.
11 / 38
On her second day, first lady Melania Trump toured Cape Coast Castle, a former slave-trading fort, in Cape Coast, Ghana, Oct. 3, 2018.
12 / 38
First lady Melania Trump's second day of her Africa tour was spent exploring Cape Coast Castle, the "slave castle" used in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. She walked along a wall to look into a dungeon door at the castle in Cape Coast, Ghana, Oct. 3, 2018.
13 / 38
First lady Melania Trump is seen in the "Door of No Return," where slaves were loaded onto ships and sold in the Americas.
14 / 38
First lady Melania Trump places a wreath at one of the dungeon doors at Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, Ghana. She also signed the guestbook, and told reporters her visit to the fortress was "very emotional."
15 / 38
First lady Melania Trump exchanges gifts with Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the chieftain of the Cape Coast Fante, during a cultural ceremony at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast, Ghana, Oct. 3, 2018.
16 / 38
First lady Melania Trump has begun her week-long trip to Africa to visit four of the vast continent's countries, Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on her first solo tour as FLOTUS. Her trip will be focused on exploring the region's history and culture and some of the successful children's health and education programs there. Her mission is in keeping with her "Be Best" campaign to improve children's well-being. During her second day, Trump walked with Kwesi Essel-Blankson, a museum educator, at the Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, on Oct. 3, 2018.
17 / 38
First lady Melania Trump Africa trip has already featured familiar images of her affectionately interacting with young children, as when she hugged a young girl on arrival at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast, Ghana, on Oct. 3, 2018. Trump wore an olive-green jacket, tan cropped pants and chocolate brown stilettos, exchanged for flats for walking along cobblestone paths at a fort.
18 / 38
Cape Coast Castle is a former slave trading fort.
19 / 38
Wearing a striped Céline frock, she waved as she deplaned at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.
20 / 38
Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady of the western African country of Ghana was on hand to greet Trump at her first stop.
21 / 38
Upon her arrival, the first lady receives an arrangement of white and lilac flowers wrapped in a kente cloth during an arrival ceremony.
22 / 38
The two wave as they pass children holding the Ghanaian flag.
23 / 38
The Ghanaian first lady leads her American counterpart to their vehicles outside the airport as they begin their day's activities.
24 / 38
The two first ladies also took in a performance by traditional dancers at the airport.
25 / 38
The first ladies pose outside Jubilee House, home to Akufo-Addo and her husband, Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo. Both first ladies have held their positions since January 2017.
26 / 38
She waved next to Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo during a visit to the hospital.
27 / 38
Their itinerary took them to Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where Trump handed out teddy bears bearing the slogan of her "Be Best" campaign promoting children's welfare.
28 / 38
Trump enjoyed plenty of face time with the children at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.
29 / 38
Here, Trump talks with mothers as she handed out teddy bears at the hospital.
30 / 38
First lady Melania Trump and Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo walk to their vehicles as they leave Greater Accra Regional Hospital.
31 / 38
Trump departed from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
32 / 38
First lady Melania Trump wore a mustard suede trench coat and leopard-print stilettos as she left Washington.
33 / 38
A close-up of her leopard-print shoes also shows a glimpse of her nut-brown leather skirt under her coat.
34 / 38
First lady Melania Trump is off to Africa for a week to four of the vast continent's countries, Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on her first solo tour as FLOTUS. Her trip will be focused on exploring the region's history and culture and some of the successful children's health and education programs there. Her mission is in keeping with her "Be Best" campaign to improve children's well-being. The first lady prepared for the trip by hosting a reception at the United States mission to the United Nations, on Sept. 26, 2018, in New York.
35 / 38
Melania Trump is only the latest first lady to visit Africa. Former first lady Michelle Obama met with Peace Corps members at a project about 45 miles from the capital city Monrovia, Liberia, on June 27, 2016. She visited a leadership camp for girls on the first stop in her latest trip to Africa.
36 / 38
In June 2011, Michelle Obama comforted a woman overcome with emotion as she greeted her at a multi-generational women leaders luncheon at the Sanitas Tea Garden in Gaborone, Botswana.
37 / 38
In June 2007, file then-first lady Laura Bush was in Maputo, Mozambique, where she announced $507 million in assistance for Mozambique to build roads and boost its battle with malaria, then killing about 150 Mozambicans each day.
38 / 38
In March 1997, then-first lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea looked out from "the door of no return" on Goree Island in Dakar, Senegal, in March 1997. It's the door through which more than 60,000 Africans walked before being shipped to the west as slaves. Clinton was on the first day of her two-week goodwill tour through Africa.

The TV chat came after one of the big surprises of her Africa tour, when she met with pool reporters for a brief gaggle to answer a few questions as Egypt's Sphinx and Great Pyramids loomed behind her as a backdrop. She said she sometimes disagrees with her husband's tweets and that she has told him in the past to put down his phone.

She said she has her own voice and opinions and it is important to her that she "express what I feel" to her husband when she gives him advice. And she expressed irritation about her media coverage, saying she wished people would “focus on what I do, not what I wear."

In the 16 months she's been in Washington, Trump has issued only occasional statements via her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, and usually only after a reporter asks. She and Grisham have posted anodyne but infrequent tweets (unlike her prolific tweeter husband). She has delivered only a handful of non-controversial speeches.

Instead, in her domestic and international appearances she has seemed most happy and at ease when visiting schools and hospitals and cuddling cute little kids – as she was often pictured doing on her week-long tour of Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.  

Afp Afp 19s5lg I Dip Ken
TFirst lady Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant at The David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi on October 5, 2018, during her one-day visit to Kenya on her solo tour of Africa promoting children's welfare.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Cute critters are a safe photo op, too: Dressed in chic safari duds, complete with a white pith helmet to add to her collection of dramatic chapeau, she visited a national park and wildlife reserve in Kenya on Friday where she got to watch gamboling zebras and feed a baby elephant. The perfect photo for a GOP first lady.

Trump returned early Sunday to the White House, where her husband for one was pleased. He told reporters Monday she had done "a tremendous job representing our country in Africa — like no one has before.”

Unlike her husband, the Slovenia-born first lady, 48, is reserved and low-key. Unlike him, she doesn't refer to the mainstream media as "the enemy of the people." But unlike him, she doesn't much relish engaging with reporters.

So this interview is at least as significant a move for her as going to Africa without the president, who was once heard referring to African countries by a barnyard epithet.

Significant moves by Trump have been few and far between, leading to speculation on social media about whether her rare statements are meant as subtle criticism of the president or his administration policies. 

Ap Melania Trump Africa I Ken
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as she visits the Nest Orphanage in Limuru, Kenya, Oct. 5, 2018.
Carolyn Kaster/ AP

It doesn't help that she has occasionally stepped on her own story.

After she announced her first FLOTUS initiative, in a splashy media event in the Rose Garden in May, she spent five days in a hospital for a still-mysterious kidney procedure. She disappeared from public view for a total of nearly four weeks, leading to "Where's Melania?" headlines as critics seized on her absence to further mock the administration. 

Rarely are her statements blatantly pointed: When the president's lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, claimed to know what the first lady thought of allegations her husband had a fling with a porn star, Grisham issued a statement in June in response to a reporter's question that amounted to a rebuke of Giuliani: 

"I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani," Grisham said.

The first lady reiterated that when she sat down with Llamas, stating, "I never talked to Mr. Giuliani."

When President Trump was reported by the New York Times to be highly displeased when he found his wife's TV on Air Force One was tuned to CNN, his least favorite TV news channel, during a recent trip, Grisham issued another statement, saying the first lady will watch "any channel she wants." She also snapped back at the media for paying attention to trivial gossip instead of Trump's issues such as bullying and babies born addicted.

“Maybe you’d like to talk about the 160,000 kids who skip school every day for fear of being bullied, or that 280,000 students are physically attacked in schools every month,” Grisham said. “Seems kind of silly to worry about what channel she watches on TV (any channel she wants, btw) or if she heard some recording on the news,” Grisham said.

First lady Melania Trump: Style Diary
01 / 112
First lady Melania Trump with her inaugural gown she donated to the Smithsonian's First Ladies Collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington, Oct. 20. 2017.
02 / 112
First lady Melania Trump with French-born designer Herve Pierre and the inaugural gown they collaborated on, now part of the Smithsonian's First Ladies Collection, at National Museum of American History in Washington, Oct. 20, 2017.
03 / 112
Here's a look at first lady Melania Trump in her inaugural gown with President Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball in Washington, DC., Jan. 20, 2017.
04 / 112
First lady Melania Trump at Trump International Hotel following dinner with President Trump and son Barron, on Oct. 14, 2017.
05 / 112
First lady Melania Trump was more visible than ever in the second week of October 2017. She appeared in public for events involving her FLOTUS agenda, but also stood beside President Trump for public events at the White House, including when he talked to reporters about his decision to withdraw presidential certification of the Iran nuclear deal and his moves to dismantle Obamacare, on Oct. 13, 2017.
06 / 112
First lady Melania Trump listens as her husband addresses media before boarding Marine One for trip to Beltsville, Md., on Oct. 13, 2017.
07 / 112
First lady Melania Trump in East Room for the announcement of Kirstjen Nielsen as next homeland security secretary, at the White House on Oct. 12, 2017.
08 / 112
First lady Melania Trump and Canadian first lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau pose at the White House October 11, 2017, during visit to the White House by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
09 / 112
First lady Melania Trump attended an event at the White House honoring the Pittsburgh Penguins as the 2017 Stanley Cup Champions, Oct. 10, 2017.
10 / 112
After the hockey event, first lady Melania Trump flew to West Virginia to visit Lily's Place, the nation's first nonprofit infant recovery center that also provides services to parents and families dealing with opioid addiction, on Oct. 10, 2017.
11 / 112
First lady Melania Trump an Hispanic Heritage Month event at the White House on Oct. 6, 2017, wearing a tight white knit top and a red ruffled and flared skirt by Carolina Herrera.
12 / 112
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House Oct. 4, 2017, returning from Las Vegas where they visited with victims and first responders affected by the worst mass shooting in American history.
13 / 112
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Luis Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico on October 3, 2017. President Donald Trump strenuously defended US efforts to bring relief to storm- battered Puerto Rico, even as one island official said Trump was trying to gloss over "things that are not going well," two weeks after devastating Hurricane Maria left much of the island without electricity, fresh water or sufficient food. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_T30AE
14 / 112
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Luis Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico on October 3, 2017. Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria thrashed through the US territory, much of the islands remains short of food and without access to power or drinking water. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_T30B5
15 / 112
First lady Melania Trump speaks during a round table discussion on opioid abuse in the State Dining Room of the White House on Sept. 28, 2017.
16 / 112
First lady Melania Trump had a busy week of appearances in mid-September. Here, she is seen against the backdrop of the White House kitchen garden, on Sept. 22, 2017.
17 / 112
First lady Melania Trump posed with Prince Harry on Sept. 23, 2017 in Toronto when Harry's Invictus Games for wounded warriors opened and FLOTUS led the US delegation. It was the first meet between a member of the British royal family and a member of the Trump administration. She is wearing a houndstooth suit with her signature cropped pants.
18 / 112
The first lady's gardening clothes looked chic and casual: red plaid shirt, dark-blue high-rise jeans and chambray sneakers. But the shirt was by high-priced couture designer Balmain, costing more than $1,300.
19 / 112
First lady Melania Trump stood out in a fuchsia-pink dress by Delpozo and spike pumps when she spoke at a UN luncheon on Sept. 20, 2017. Her speech dealt with vulnerable children around the world.
20 / 112
The first lady also appeared at the UN for President Trump's speech to the General Assembly, on Sept. 19, 2017 in New York. For that appearance, she wore a grey, patterned pantsuit with a black blouse for the speech.
21 / 112
Safari-style is emerging as a favorite look for first lady Melania Trump, who chose a casual look for a visit with children at a youth center at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., on Sept. 15, 2017.
22 / 112
First lady Melania Trump wore a silvery gown during a reception for the White House Historical Association in the State Dining Room on Sept. 14, 2017.
23 / 112
First lady Melania Trump was still in her casual hurricane-zone clothes of baseball cap, slouchy green top, white jeans and tennis shoes when she returned to the White House Sept. 14, 2017, after a visit to Florida to see relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
24 / 112
The first lady was wearing a black fitted jacked and spectator flats when she left the White House earlier on sept. 14, 2017, headed to Fort Myers, Fla., with POTUS to meet with people affected by Hurricane Irma.
25 / 112
First lady Melania Trump's reflective aviator sunglasses show President Trump as he stops to talk to the media at the White House returning from Camp David on Sept. 10, 2017.
26 / 112
First lady Melania Trump bundled up in a black coat to ward off early morning chill on Sept. 11, 2017, as she and the president paused for a moment of silence to mark the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House.
27 / 112
The Trumps observe a moment of silence after placing a wreath during a memorial service at the Pentagon for the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on Sept. 11, 2017.
28 / 112
Wearing Louboutin flats and carrying an Hermes bag, first lady Melania Trump wore a two-tone twill shirt by Calvin Klein with black jeans.
29 / 112
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump left for Camp David Sept.8, 2017, where they were to spend the weekend and he was to meet with members of his Cabinet. She wore a sleeveless dress in Army green with a diagonal ruffle detail plus spike heels in animal print.
30 / 112
Hurricane Harvey's devastation of south Texas brought out first lady Melania Trump, who joined President Trump on two visits to the flood zone and stood beside him in the Oval Office on Sept. 1, 2017.
31 / 112
First lady Melania Trump and President Trump leave after services at St. John's Church in Washington, Sept. 3, 2017. Mrs. Trump wore a pale blue Joseph coat over a pink dress to the service.
32 / 112
The Trumps set off for their second visit to Texas, on Sept. 2, 2017. They traveled to Houston and Lake Charles, LA., to survey the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey.
33 / 112
As with their first visit to the flood zone, Mrs. Trump's sky-high Manolo Blahnik heels attracted notice when she left the White House for Air Force One.
34 / 112
As during her first trip to the hurricane zone in Texas, first lady Melania Trump changed into jeans and sneakers for a second visit to meet with first responders at the National Guard Armory in Lake Charles, La., Sept. 2, 2017.
35 / 112
First lady Melania Trump had a practical outfit, including jeans, sneakers, blue work shirt and a blue cap, for her second visit to the hurricane zone in south Texas, Sept. 2, 2017.
36 / 112
This time, first lady Melania Trump wore a cap reading TEXAS as she met with Hurricane Harvey victims at a regional center in Houston on Sept. 2, 2017.
37 / 112
The day before their second visit to Texas, first lady Melania Trump spoke in the Oval Office after an update from disaster relief organizations on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, on Sept. 1, 2017.
38 / 112
First lady Melania Trump donned a FLOTUS cap during a visit with President Trump to south Texas on Aug. 29, 2017, to inspect widespread damage from Hurricane Harvey and ongoing relief efforts.
39 / 112
Why are photographers taking pictures of first lady Melania Trump's spike heels? Because she wore these to board Air Force One on her way to visit Hurricane Harvey-damaged south Texas on Aug. 29, 2017, sparking incredulity and mocking on Twitter from users wrongly assuming she planned to wear them in the flood zone.
40 / 112
No spike heels in Texas. The first lady swapped them for tennis shoes, a white shirt and a black cap reading FLOTUS when she arrived with President Trump for briefing on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Corpus Christi, Texas.
41 / 112
What a first lady wears to get on Air Force One isn't always what she's wearing when she arrives at her destination. Leaving the White House on Aug. 29, 207, first lady Melania Trump wore cropped pants and a military-style green bomber jacket. But it was her customary spike heels that set Twitter tongues wagging about proper shoe attire to visit a flood zone in south Texas.
42 / 112
President Donald rump, first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House Aug. 27, 2017, returning from a weekend at Camp David, Md. Both Trumps are scheduled to visit south Texas on Aug. 28 to inspect damage from devastating flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey.
43 / 112
First lady Melania Trump, returning with the president and son Barron Trump from Camp David on Aug. 27, 2017, looked more casual than when she left for the weekend, wearing pink jeans, pink gingham blouse and pink shoes. She will likely be dressed for wet weather during a visit to hurricane-flooded south Texas on Aug. 28 with POTUS.
44 / 112
First lady Melania Trump on South Lawn of White House headed to Camp David with her family for the weekend, on Aug. 25, 2017. She looked dressed for a party in a slinky green midi dress with a low-cut top and embroidered trim plus orange spike heels.
45 / 112
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined millions of Americans outside on Aug. 21, 2017, to watch the solar eclipse from the White House balcony.
46 / 112
Melania Trump was wearing a black pin-striped sheath midi dress by Jason Wu for her solar eclipse-watching attire on Aug. 21, 2017.
47 / 112
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart New Jersey enroute back to Washington after a 17-day vacation at his property in Bedminster, N.J. August 20, 2017.
48 / 112
First lady Melania Trump chose a striking midi sun dress for her return to the White House after vacation: The dress by the Spanish label Delpozo had a splashy pattern in white, grey and buttercup-yellow, a full skirt and a square-neck bodice.
49 / 112
The president and first lady were accompanied by the youngest Trump child, 11-year-old Barron Trump.
50 / 112
Unseen in public for two weeks, first lady Melania Trump resurfaced on a "working vacation" with POTUS at their New Jersey golf resort. She joined a briefing President Trump held with administration officials on the opioid addiction crisis, on Aug. 8, 2017. She didn't say anything but her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said FLOTUS wanted to listen in because the well-being of children is her priority and the drug addiction crisis affects them.
51 / 112
The first lady, who was wearing a sleeveless white sheath at the opioid briefing, initially suggested her FLOTUS project would be fighting cyber-bullying; so far that hasn't borne fruit. But her interest in children's well-being has remained a constant, as her multiple visits since January to children's hospitals attest.
52 / 112
Pretty in pink, first lady Melania Trump accompanied President Trump to Youngstown, Ohio, on July 25, 2017, to a another Make America Great Again rally six months after taking office.
53 / 112
For the trip to Ohio, Mrs. Trump wore a sleeveless pink-and-white laser-cut floral dress flaring from her knees, with blush-pink towering spike heels.
54 / 112
It was a golf weekend for the Trumps, and first lady Melania Trump wore a tennis-white dress as she arrived at the U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, N.J. on July 16, 2017.
55 / 112
You can better see her sleeveless white frock with the laser-cut hem falling from the knees, as FLOTUS arrived at the presidential viewing stand for the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament at the Trump golf club in in Bedminster, N.J.
56 / 112
Back home again from France, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the clubhouse, July 14, 2017, after play ended for the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
57 / 112
Once again, first lady Melania Trump reverts to a favorite look: cropped, wide-legged culottes, simple top, and spike heels that appear to be by Christian Louboutin, as she and President Trump head for the clubhouse at their golf club in Bedminister, N.J., on July 14, 2017.
58 / 112
Melania Trump attended the traditional military parade as part of the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France on July 14, 2017.
59 / 112
Pictured with (left to right) her husband, President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Melania wore a belted, tea-length, floral Valentino.
60 / 112
The first lady and President Trump ate dinner with the French President and his wife at Le Jules Verne Restaurant on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on July 13, 2017, part of a a two-day visit.
61 / 112
First lady Melania Trump and President Trump land in Paris for a short trip that coincides with France's national day on July 13, 2017.
62 / 112
Melania wore a red Dior skirt suit for the first day in Paris, and to meet the French president's wife, Brigitte Macron.
63 / 112
Melania wore a casual pantsuit while boarding Marine One on July 12, 2017, ahead of a short trip with the president to France.
64 / 112
The president and first lady disembark from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base following a 4-day trip to Poland and Germany on July 8, 2017.
65 / 112
While meeting the First Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz on July 8, 2017, Melania chose a dress coat draped over a soft printed dress.
66 / 112
Melania joined her husband on the red carpet for a concert at the 'Elbphilharmonie' as part of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017.
67 / 112
Her flapper-esque dress featured a white beaded skirt.
68 / 112
Melania wore a patterned dress by Delpozo while visiting the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Warsaw, Poland, on July 6, 2017.
69 / 112
Melania wore a pair of her beloved culottes while boarding Marine One in advance of her trip with the president to Poland on July 5, 2017.
70 / 112
First lady Melania Trump and son Barron board Air Force One on their way to Bedminster, N.J. to the Trump golf club there to spend the holiday weekend.
71 / 112
FLOTUS wore a white button-down shirt with a red gingham Altuzarra pencil skirt, plus spike Christian Louboutin pumps in white for her weekend look, on June 30, 2017.
72 / 112
First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Trump welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in before dinner at the White House on June 29, 2017.
73 / 112
First lady Melania Trump, preparing to greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jeong-suk at the White House, wore a cream square-necked Roland Mouret dress with a peplum detail and a skirt with a diagonal split at the knee, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
74 / 112
First lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office after greeting visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on June 26, 2017.
75 / 112
Awaiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, the first lady showed off her brightly patterned yellow maxi-dress by Emilio Pucci, cinched with a wide black belt, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
76 / 112
First lady Melania Trump and President Trump attended the wedding of Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton on June 24, 2017, in Washington. The first lady is wearing a blush pink Gilles Mendel silk chiffon gown with a pleated floating bodice, and pumps by Manolo Blahnik.
77 / 112
First lady Melania Trump co-hosted with President Trump the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on June 22, 2017. The theme of the party was Picnic in the Park, a summer evening in New York's Central Park.
78 / 112
First lady Melania Trump wore a colorfully striped sleeveless shift dress by Mary Katrantzou and blush pumps to the Congressional Picnic. She and President Trump also taped an interview with Fox News during the picnic; she said she and Barron Trump, 11, were now settled in the White House and very happy. "I love it here," she said.
79 / 112
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had dinner with Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, at the veep's residence, the Naval Observatory, in Washington on June 20, 2017. She wore a long-sleeved black lace dress for the evening.
80 / 112
First lady Melania Trump helped host another foreign leader and spouse at the White House on June 19, 2017, her first FLOTUS official hosting duty since she and son Barron moved in permanently on June 11, 2017.
81 / 112
First lady Melania Trump hosted Lorena Castillo, wife of Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela, at the White House on June 19, 2017.
82 / 112
On a typically hot Washington morning, Mrs. Trump chose a sleeveless sheath dress in sky blue trimmed in buttons, by Michael Kors, to greet the Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife, on June 19, 2017, at the White House.
83 / 112
Despite the bright sun, first lady Melania Trump left her signature face-hiding sunglasses inside the White House when she joined President Trump to greet Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife on June 19, 2017.
84 / 112
epa06037420 (L-R) US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump cross the South Lawn after arriving in Washington, D.C., USA, 19 June 2017. US President Trump spent his first weekend at Camp David. EPA/Zach Gibson / POOL ORG XMIT: 700067207
85 / 112
The first family's first weekend at Camp David started on June 17, 2017. Mrs. Trump chose an embroidered pinstripe white dress by Gabriela Hearst, plus flats, for the occasion, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter. Their son, Barron, 11, was wearing soccer gear, and President Trump, who's rarely seen in anything but a suit, had ditched his tie. Melania's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, also went along on the ride to the rustic presidential refuge about 70 miles from the White House in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains.
86 / 112
The president and first lady sign the Supreme Court guest book, June 15, 2017, for the investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch. Mrs Trump wore a sleeveless double-breasted skirt suit in black by Dolce & Gabbana.
87 / 112
The president and first lady visited a Washington hospital on June 14, 2017, to visit House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was shot in Alexandria, Va., during a Congressional baseball practice. She wore a dark safari-style dress cinched at the waist with a tan-colored belt.
88 / 112
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive at the White House June 11, 2017. It was FLOTUS' and Barron's first night as official residents of the White House, nearly five months after the inauguration. In her trademark oversized sunglasses, she wore nut-brown wide-legged cropped pants by Bally, a textured white sleeveless top and she's carried a Hermès Birkin bag, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
89 / 112
First lady Melania Trump accompanied President Trump to the Ford's Theatre annual fundraiser June 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
90 / 112
First lady Melania Trump wore a champagne-colored silk gown by Monique Lhuillier with Manolo Blahnik heels, according to White House Wardbrobe on Twitter, to a reception at Ford's Theatre on June 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
91 / 112
First lady Melania Trump's style signature may be her ever-present over-sized sunglasses, seen frequently during her just ended nine-day, five-country foreign tour with President Trump. The world got to see a little bit more than it has so far of the Slovenia-born former model but she retained her air of mystery behind her shades. Here, she arrives to board Air Force One at Leonardo da Vinci airport near Rome on May 24, 2017, at the end of a visit to the Vatican and a meeting with Pope Francis. Mrs. Trump was raised a Catholic.
92 / 112
Back home at the White House, first lady Melania Trump was chic and casual in white Fendi silk culottes with mint pumps and cardigan by Dolce & Gabbana for the walk from Marine One across the South Lawn late on May 27, 2017.
93 / 112
First Lady Melania Trump wore Dolce & Gabbana again, a black high-waisted dress with button details across the upper bodice, for an appearance on the last day of the tour when the Trumps met with U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy, May 27, 2017.
94 / 112
It was Dolce & Gabbana again for Mrs. Trump, in a flowing floral maxi dress, for the second day of the G7 summit, when she and other spouses checked out shops and chocolate-making in Taormina, Sicily, on May 27, 2017.
95 / 112
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump went to an evening concert of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina on May 26, 2017. She wore a silvery tulle and mesh mirror dress by Dolce & Gabbana.
96 / 112
First lady Melania Trump wearing (you guessed it!) Dolce & Gabbana. She sported the $51,500 3D silk floral jacket in Catania, Italy on May 26, 2017.
97 / 112
The first lady donned an off-the-shoulder black lace frock, by Dolce & Gabbana, when she posed with fellow spouses and partners of NATO leaders at the Royal Palace of Laeken, near Brussels, on May 25, 2017.
98 / 112
First lady Melania Trump paid tribute to Belgian fashion by wearing a custom leather skirt suit in taupe by Maison Ullens, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter. She and President Trump waited for the French president for a working lunch at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Brussels on May 25, 2017.
99 / 112
First Lady Melania Trump doffed her Dolce & Gabbana lace coat she wore to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, leaving the sleeveless lace dress. She and President Trump waved from Air Force One as they departed Rome on May 24, 2017.
100 / 112
The first lady's outfit for her audience with Pope Francis was a Dolce & Gabbana black lace coat with scalloped edges and a traditional veil, known as a Spanish mantilla, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
101 / 112
The first lady's lace mantilla was draped over her hair, pulled back in a loose chignon.
102 / 112
As always when visiting the Vatican, one must see the Sistine Chapel. Michelangelo's glorious frescoes provided the backdrop for the picture when President Trump and first lady Melania Trump toured the chapel on May 24, 2017.
103 / 112
First lady Melania Trump after arriving with President Trump at a military airport in Belgium from Rome on May 24, 2017. She wore a gingham coat and dress by Michael Kors with matching heels, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
104 / 112
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Rome on May 23, 2017. She was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana black coat with gold embroidered trim.
105 / 112
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart Israel on May 23, 2017, headed to Rome on the next stop on their first foreign trip. For the flight, she wore a sleeveless white paneled dress with a full skirt by Roksanda, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
106 / 112
First lady Melania Trump visited the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City on May 22, 2017. She wore a white skirt suit by Michael Kors and her customary sky-high heels in a brightly colored striped pattern, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
107 / 112
First lady Melania Trump chose a white pants suit with a black top and black high heels for an appearance at the Arabic Islamic American Summit in Riyadh on May 21, 2017.
108 / 112
First lady Melania Trump made a solo appearances on May 21, 2017, including visits to a women-only business center and to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She wore a khaki shirt dress by Ralph Lauren with a wide belt and zebra-striped high heels, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
109 / 112
First lady Melania Trump, President Trump and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) at a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 20. She wore a magenta-colored gown with flowing cape sleeves by Reem Acra for the event, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter.
110 / 112
First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Trump receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (C), during a welcome ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 20, 2017. According to White House Wardrobe on Twitter, Mrs.Trump wore a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a wide gold belt and a gold necklace.
111 / 112
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House on May 19, 2017, for their first foreign trip. She wore a peppy orange leathery pencil skirt by Herve Pierre, white Max Mara knit top and Manolo Blahnik stilettos for the short hop to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
112 / 112
When first lady Melania Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on May 20, 2017, she did not wear a head covering, as is required for Saudi women but not for western women visiting the kingdom. Mrs. Trump's predecessors, including Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, also did wear scarves during visits to Saudi Arabia.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com