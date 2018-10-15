LONDON — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — are expecting a baby this spring, Kensington Palace announced Monday as the couple began a tour of Australia.

The baby will be seventh in line to the throne.



"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the palace said in a statement.

The duke and duchess are in Sydney for their first official tour since getting married five months ago. In addition to Australia, they will visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Markle sparked speculation she was pregnant by wearing an oversize coat to Princess Eugenie's wedding last week in Windsor, England. That speculation was further fueled when she arrived in Sydney clutching two large folders in front of her stomach.

It is highly unlikely that this new royal baby will ever become monarch.

The baby will be Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh's great-grandchild. The first in line to succeed her is Charles, Prince of Wales. He is followed by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, then Prince William's eldest son, George, his daughter Charlotte, then his youngest son, Louis. Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com