The universe's greatest heroes apparently have a new colorist.

In Avengers: Infinity War, a decade of good guys and gals from the Marvel Cinematic Universe share the screen in an epic action-movie mashup. They have the same powers, the same personalities, but their hairstyles? Aside from the forever-goateed Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), most of the characters have adopted new 'dos since Captain America: Civil War.

Here's a look at the five biggest Marvel makeovers in Infinity War, ranked from best to worst.

1. Captain America (Chris Evans)

Left: Captain America (Chris Evans) in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger." Right: Cap in "Infinity War."

Evans told USA TODAY that he tried to convince directors Anthony and Joe Russo to let him grow a beard for the past two Captain America films. We now understand why. Cap's new flow and facial hair add an air of sex appeal and roguishness to the typically strait-laced hero, who's been on the run the last couple of years. But this is the all-American supersoldier we're dealing with — of course his part-free hair and beard are outrageously well-kept.

2. Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Left: Thor in 2011's "Thor." Right: Thor in "Infinity War."

“I noticed you've copied my beard," Thor says to Cap in Infinity War. That may be the case, but Thor's newly shorn 'do — which looked as though it was chopped with old-school clippers in Thor: Ragnarok — is all his own, and it gives the Asgardian god a more relatable look. The hammer-wielding hero's eye patch adds to his uber-masculinity, making him extremely intimidating to mere mortals like Star-Lord. With the edgier look, Thor earns more laughs without relying on an "I have godly hair" gag.

3. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)

Left: Black Widow in 2010's "Iron Man 2." Right: Black Widow in "Infinity War."

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff is now blond?! On one hand, the bleached bob is a much more chic and utilitarian style for a combat expert than the feathered Farrah Fawcett wig she had in Civil War. But on the other, it's short and ... not red — which means it isn't very Black Widow-like. There's probably an explanation: Our hero has been undercover, so a drastic dye job would help with her disguise. The look is cool, but perhaps a slap in the face for ginger fans.

4. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

Left: Scarlet Witch in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Right: Scarlet Witch in "Infinity War."

Though Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff still wears that outdated cleavage-baring corset in Infinity War, her hair gets a modern upgrade in this film: warm highlights. We know that the sorceress' hair didn't lighten from time outdoors in cloudy Scotland, where she's spent time recently. But perhaps it's a reflection of her sunnier outlook on life now that she has love in her life. And we're glad Olsen's character left her harsh black eyeliner behind in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

5. Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

Left: Winter Soldier in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Solder." Right: Winter Soldier in "Infinity War."

When Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes had a man bun in a post-credits scene of Black Panther, "I welcomed it with open arms," Stan told USA TODAY. "I pitched it afterward to the Russos as a possible continuation." Sadly, the bun is out in Infinity War. In its place: Fabio-like locks that appear too shampooed for the battlefield. Apparently the bionic-armed character kept a healthy hair care regiment while recovering in Wakanda. "I did want the man bun to continue," Stan says. We feel him.

Contributing: Brian Truitt, Kelly Lawler and Bryan Alexander

