A man with a handgun tattooed on his forehead has been charged by South Carolina police with illegally possessing a firearm.

Michael Vines allegedly attempted to ditch a loaded .38-caliber revolver after a recent car wreck by throwing it into a grassy area, the Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Vines is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the department.

He also has a handgun tattooed on his forehead, according to a mugshot posted by the department.

Vines was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm, the department reports.

Firefighters witnessed Vines tossing the gun and reported him to police, who recovered a gun from the location. That gun was placed in evidence, police say.

Greenville Police Department via Facebook

