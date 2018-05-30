A man who fled the first eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, Italy, was crushed by a large block of stone nearly 2,000 years ago. Archaeologists just discovered his headless remains.

The skeleton is believed to belong to a man over 30-years-old with a bone infection who had trouble walking. He managed to escape the first volcanic eruption in in 79 AD, but was then struck by the stone block — likely a door jamb — hurling his body into a building.

Photographs of the discovery show the man's lower skeletal structure pinned under the block. His head has yet to be found, but could be buried under the block.

This is an "exceptional" find, Pompeii Archaeological Park director general Massimo Osanna said in a statement. It will "contribute toward an increasingly accurate picture of the history."

