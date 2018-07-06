SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police arrested a man who repeatedly rammed his vehicle into an SUV and then jumped onto the roof of the vehicle, physically attacking it Monday.

According to Sacramento Police, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after two cars exited a freeway. Witness videos of the bizarre road rage incident are circulating on YouTube, Reddit, and Facebook.

The suspect, later identified as Garcia Alvarez, 40, rammed into another parked car pushing it into the intersection. Alvarez then got out of his car, jumped onto the roof of the other vehicle and began breaking out the windows.

Officers arrived to find Alvarez still standing on the roof of the car. He was safely detained and taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

Officers say Alvarez had narcotics in his system. He has been charged with vandalism and assault.

