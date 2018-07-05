Views of the world's most luxurious hotels Between verdant trees within a Qing Dynasty courtyard and near the oft-photographed Daci Temple, The Temple House is one of Swire Hotels most celebrated properties boasting only studios and multi-bedroom suites. Visitors to Chengdu, known for its spicy Szechuan cuisine, atmospheric tea houses and being the home base of panda bears, are flocking to this fashion-forward abode with studio rates starting at $300 per night. 01 / 33 Between verdant trees within a Qing Dynasty courtyard and near the oft-photographed Daci Temple, The Temple House is one of Swire Hotels most celebrated properties boasting only studios and multi-bedroom suites. Visitors to Chengdu, known for its spicy Szechuan cuisine, atmospheric tea houses and being the home base of panda bears, are flocking to this fashion-forward abode with studio rates starting at $300 per night. 01 / 33

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Bucket list hotels gain fame through social media, glossy magazine spreads and dreamy movie scenes. We rounded up some of the most famous hotels that deserve far more than five-star status to pique your travel taste buds for summer.

From a $25,000 Parisian view to a hotel that's literally out of this world (and will cost you $9.5 million for a twelve day stay), these hotels are the height of luxury, and not for the faint of heart. So start pinching those pennies now, because it's going to take 905,000,000 of them for a stay in Aurora Station in space.

Spectacular overwater bungalows around the world The overwater pavilions at Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives (priced at $1,419 per night) are spectacular, with their own infinity-edge plunge pools and separate whirlpools, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and partially outdoor showers, bikes, and even popcorn machines and complimentary homemade gelato in the freezer. 01 / 28 The overwater pavilions at Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives (priced at $1,419 per night) are spectacular, with their own infinity-edge plunge pools and separate whirlpools, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and partially outdoor showers, bikes, and even popcorn machines and complimentary homemade gelato in the freezer. 01 / 28

AAA names its newest Five Diamond properties Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown has made the AAA Five Diamond list. 01 / 47 Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown has made the AAA Five Diamond list. 01 / 47

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com