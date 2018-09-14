Beautiful churches around the world
01 / 52
Throughout the world, faith inspires beauty, as is the case with these 45 stunning churches and cathedrals.
02 / 52
Colombia, Las Lajas Cathedral
03 / 52
Inspired by Sainte-Chapelle in Paris, the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal elevates the Gothic-revival architectural style to a stunning height.
04 / 52
La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
05 / 52
Sagrada Familia, Barcelona
06 / 52
San Francisco de Asis - Taos
07 / 52
Cadet Chapel - Air Force
08 / 52
Cadet Chapel interior
09 / 52
Chapel of the Holy Cross - Sedona
10 / 52
Borgund Stavkyrkje - Norway
11 / 52
Washington Island, Door County, Wisconsin The building is modeled after (but not a true replica of) the 12th century stave church in Borgund, Norway.
12 / 52
Milan Cathedral from the Square
13 / 52
The Greek island of Santorini is dotted with white-washed, blue-domed churches, and they're all beautiful. Take your pick!
14 / 52
famous church of Heiligenblut in the alps
15 / 52
Sainte chapelle
16 / 52
St Peter's Basilica Vatican
17 / 52
St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican
18 / 52
St. Michael's Ukraine
19 / 52
St. Louis Cathedral at sunrise
20 / 52
Perched on an island in the middle of Bled Lake in Slovenia, the Church of Assumption is only reachable by handmade wooden row boats.
21 / 52
Church on Spilt Blood, St Petersburg
22 / 52
Spilt Blood
23 / 52
Chapel on the Rock- Colo.
24 / 52
Heddal Stave Church
25 / 52
St. Bartholomew's - Bavaira
26 / 52
cathedral of brasilia
27 / 52
Cathedral of Brasilia interior
28 / 52
St Basil's Moscow
29 / 52
The riverside Collegiate Church of Notre-Dame in Dinant, Belgium, was destroyed in both World War I and II, but the rebuilt version with its bulbous spire is postcard perfect.
30 / 52
Church of Hallgrimur
31 / 52
Chapel of Thanksgiving
32 / 52
Covadonga
33 / 52
Salisbury Cathedral at Night
34 / 52
Yosemite Church
35 / 52
Cathedral of Cuenca Spain
36 / 52
Stowe Community Church
37 / 52
Brasilia's Santuario Dom Bosco looks boxy from the outside, but once you step through the doors, it's a sight to behold. The walls are made up of 7,500 pieces of Murano glass that when illuminated by the outside sun, cast the interior in a blue glow.
38 / 52
San Diego LDS Temple
39 / 52
The Church of Mary Magdalene, Gethsemanem, Jerusalem
40 / 52
Nossa Senhora de Lourdes
41 / 52
Photo of St. Charles Cathedral (Karlskirche) in Vienna, Austria.
42 / 52
Wooden churches on island Kizhi
43 / 52
crystal cathedral
44 / 52
Basilica Sacre-Coeur
45 / 52
The Church of Panagia Paraportiani, Mykonos Island, Greece
46 / 52
Cathedral of Christ the Saviour moscow
47 / 52
Basilica Quito
48 / 52
Church of tsarevitch dmitry on blood, uglich
49 / 52
Memorial Temple the Birth of Christ, Shipka, Bulgaria
50 / 52
Notre-Dame-du-Haut - France
51 / 52
Notre-Dame-du-Haut France
52 / 52
Rocher et chapelle Saint Michel Puy-en-Velay
Mendocino 2013
A path leads to redwood trees in Mendocino, California. Nature is one of the best places to contemplate your faith.
Christopher Elliott

If you're searching for transcendence, connection or meaning in your life, maybe you've contemplated a spiritual vacation. You know, getting away to discover a greater truth. And maybe you've also wondered if your family is comfortable with that kind of inner journey.

They might be.

Religious and spiritual tourism, which usually involves like-minded people on a quest for meaning, is actually one of the oldest reasons to travel. By many estimates, the number of these spiritual tourists is growing, although exact figures are difficult to come by.

Even so, this is an excellent time to talk about spiritual tourism, whether you want to be part of next year's Hajj, plan to attend the Oberammergau Passion Play in 2020, or just have plans to commune with nature in a national park.

More: 'Blue Mind': Why being near the water makes you happy

Kids sometimes have a limited capacity for understanding adult spirituality. They can grasp some broader truths, though. That's why every parent should try a vacation that offers a deeper spiritual experience – even if they don't quite succeed.

Along the path to enlightenment

I tried to introduce my 16-year-old son, Aren, to Sedona's transcendent side on a recent visit to Arizona. Sedona is a center for spiritual tourism, with a wide variety of churches and temples and mountains that are said to contain powerful energy vortexes that can lead to enlightenment.

Aren is a no-nonsense kind of guy. He has to see something to believe it. So when I invited him to a seminar with one of the leading vortex experts, he balked. "You don't believe in that woo-woo, do you?" he asked.

Well, that's a hard question to answer. I'm not a fan of organized religion, but I believe in possibilities. The vortex expert said my soul was a 10-dimensional bubble. Is it? Who knows?

Aren didn't like that answer.

I offered to take him to one of the vortexes (yes, they call them called vortexes, not vortices). The famous Airport Vortex was only a mile from our rental, and it's an easy hike. On a flat, red mesa, we found people meditating, with stunning 360-degree views of Sedona below. But alas, no energy beams, no fire in the sky. Aren was not impressed.

Meditation
A woman meditates near the Sedona, Arizona, airport, believed to be the site of a powerful "upflow" energy vortex.
Christopher Elliott

But I was. Even if there is no vortex and no 10-dimensional bubble, the top of the mountain is a beautiful, tranquil place where you can contemplate the cosmos. It had plenty of meaning for the seekers who visit this special place. The vortex may be empty, but it is filled with purpose.

Aren shrugged. In a few years, maybe he'll understand.

'I like this place'

So maybe your next spiritual vacation won't help your kids find true religion, if there is such a thing. But it can definitely broaden their perspective.

Case in point: Utah. We've traveled all around this state and met everyone from the Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints in St. George to the sophisticated, city-dwelling Mormons in Salt Lake City and Ogden. They are remarkable hosts and we always feel welcome there.

Ogden 2018
Iden Elliott in Ogden, Utah, in early 2018.
Christopher Elliott

I don't expect my kids will ever convert to any kind of fundamentalist religion – although you never know – but what has changed is their appreciation for other perspectives.

"I like this place," said my son, Iden. I know what he was saying. He liked the fact that everything was clean, that the people were friendly. And he loved the food. But somehow, he also knew there was more to Utah.

We got a similar vibe in Rome, particularly at the Vatican. We filed into St. Peter's Basilica with the faithful and watched as thousands of pilgrims made a closer connection with their faith. It wasn't our religion, but we could also feel something special. The "something" made our visit all the more meaningful. We got a sense of what the practitioners were experiencing.

Photos: The grandeur of St. Peter's Basilica
01 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
02 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
03 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
04 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
05 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
06 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
07 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
08 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
09 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
10 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
11 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
12 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
13 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
14 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
15 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
16 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
17 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
18 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
19 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
20 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
21 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
22 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
23 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
24 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
25 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
26 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
27 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
28 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
29 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
30 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
31 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
32 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
33 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
34 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
35 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
36 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
37 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
38 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
39 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
40 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
41 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
42 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
43 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
44 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
45 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
46 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
47 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
48 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
49 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
50 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
51 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
52 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
53 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
54 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
55 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
56 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
57 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
58 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
59 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
60 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
61 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
62 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
63 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

Christopher Elliott's latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). He edits the family adventure travel blog Away is Home. You can follow his adventures on Twitter or Facebook.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com