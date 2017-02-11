White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters two days after adult film start Stormy Daniels mocked President Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Daniels made a surprise cameo during the opening of Saturday's episode, which spoofed the back and forth over payments made to her after an alleged affair between her and Trump.

Former New York Mayor and U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani, said the president repaid personal attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 in hush money given to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Giuliani, who recently joined Trump's legal team, told Sean Hannity that the payment to Daniels was "going to turn out to be perfectly legal" because “that money was not campaign money.”

Daniels claims she had sex with Trump in 2006, months after his wife Melania gave birth to their son, Barron.

