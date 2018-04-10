Demonstrators protest against the appointment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on the streets outside on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, on September 27, 2018.

WASHINGTON -- Celebrities and protesters are expected to descend upon Capitol Hill on Thursday to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Organizers of the #CANCELKAVANAUGH protest say they will be outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

"We anticipate a vote on the Senate floor to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as early as Friday," the group's organizer, Party Majority PAC, wrote on the event's website. "It is critical we make our voices heard on the ground in Washington on Thursday."

Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer and Whoopi Goldberg are a few of the celebrities due to make appearances at the event.

Other protests are planned across the country. The University of Vermont will hold a rally called, "Cancel Class. Cancel Kavanugh." The Burlington Free Press is providing live coverage of that rally, here.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the #CANCELKAVANAUGH protest and march on Washington in the player above.

