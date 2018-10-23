The tourism marketing organizations for New York City and Puerto Rico have announced a first-ever partnership to encourage travel between the two destinations.

NYC & Company and Discover Puerto Rico signed the official alliance at an event hosted by award-winning film and theater star Lin-Manuel Miranda at El Museo del Barrio in Manhattan on Tuesday. Miranda’s Broadway hit "Hamilton" will have a limited engagement in Puerto Rico in January, with Miranda reprising his role as Alexander Hamilton.

“I’m here to tell you that Puerto Rico is waiting for you,” said Miranda, whose parents were born in Puerto Rico. “They need your money, they need your visits, they need your support. They need as many voices as possible.”

The two organizations will swap marketing and advertising assets, valued at $300,800. Starting Nov. 19 for three months, New York City advertisements will be featured on select billboards throughout San Juan, the capital of the U.S. territory.

Puerto Rico ads will appear on bus stop shelters across New York City’s five boroughs from Nov. 19 to Jan. 13. They will also be displayed on LinkNYC screens, a communications network offering free public Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging and a tablet to access city information that is replacing more than 7,500 pay phones.

The ads will include a new tagline: “Famous Original, New York City. Always here for you.” The tagline will also appear in Spanish.

“This messaging is intended to remind Puerto Ricans that New York City will always welcome them,” says Charles Flateman, vice chairman of the NYC & Company Board of Directors. “We’re here to help Puerto Rico any way we can to position themselves as a must visit now destination and showcase their open for business messaging.”

The partnership comes just over a year after Hurricane Maria pummeled the island, causing at least $100 billion in damage. Recovery has been slow, with electricity being restored to the entire island on Aug. 14. The government of Puerto Rico has declared the official loss of life to have reached 2,975 people.

The tourism industry has been bouncing back over the past year. There are now about 26 flights between the New York City area and Puerto Rico daily.

“This comes at a particularly important time when we can use the transformative power of travel to lift the prosperity of the island to accelerate the economic recovery,” says Brad Dean, CEO of the recently created Discover Puerto Rico. “We are eager to welcome visitors to the island. We hope New Yorkers will take the opportunity to contribute to the acceleration of the economic development.”

Miranda has been actively lobbying for hurricane recovery efforts. Over the summer, he partnered with the nonprofit Flamboyant Foundation to create a multi-million dollar fund to boost the arts.

"Hamilton," the Broadway hit he wrote, will head to Puerto Rico from Jan. 8 to 27 at Teatro UPR on the University of Puerto Rico’s main campus in San Juan. All proceeds from the engagement will go to the arts fund.

“This relationship between New York and Puerto Rico is not just a campaign,” Miranda says. “It’s a life-long, generations-long thing and it is so wonderful to ratify it and declare that Puerto Rico is open for business.”

Miranda recalled regularly visiting his grandparents in Vega Alta, on the northern coast of the island.

“To have that connection be a tangible thing, there’s no price you can put on that,” he says. “Nothing is better for your soul than to visit Puerto Rico.”

