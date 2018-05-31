The Millennial generation is known for its distrust of Wall Street and lack of self-assurance when it comes to money, investing and getting ahead.

But LGBTQ Millennials are even less confident than their straight peers when it comes to managing their finances and achieving the American Dream, according to a survey that online brokerage TD Ameritrade provided exclusively to USA TODAY.

While many past surveys have compared the money habits of men and women, or married Americans vs. single ones, this study released during Pride Month analyzes the differences in how LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning) and straight Millennials view their financial situations.

While some similarities existed — both groups saved a similar percentage of their monthly incomes, were nearly as likely to invest in stocks and followed traditional career paths — there were also glaring disparities. Those differences suggest that LGBTQ Millennials are lagging behind their straight peers in key areas such as pay, financial literacy and confidence in their long-term financial futures.

Only about a third (35%) of LGBTQ Millennials surveyed said they were likely by age 40 to achieve the "stereotypical" American Dream — owning a home, getting married, having kids, landing a good job and investing in a 401(k). That compared with nearly half (49%) of straight Millennials.

A gay pride flag flutters with the American flag at Seattle's City Hall for the month of June to recognize the LGBTQ community during pride month, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, the city's first openly gay mayor, held a news conference Wednesday to address the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against him, which had accused him of sexually abusing a teenager three decades earlier. In a motion filed Tuesday, Delvonn Heckard's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, said that Heckard feels it would be wise to complete his extensive counseling and recovery before moving forward with the case. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) ORG XMIT: WAET105

Elaine Thompson, AP

LGBTQ Millennials were also less optimistic about reaching their financial goals and saw themselves as lacking the expertise to invest for the future.

Less than four in 10 LGBTQ respondents expected to "feel financially secure in retirement," compared with half of straight Millennials. Similarly, only about a quarter of gay Millennials viewed themselves as "knowledgeable" about investing, vs. one-third of straight Millennials.

And that lack of confidence is holding them back, says Lule Demmissie, managing director of retirement and long-term investing at TD Ameritrade.

"It is clear that when individuals feel less secure, it impedes their ability to improve their finances," Demmissie says.

Part of the financial insecurity felt by LGBTQ Millennials may stem from the fact that they earn less money than their straight peers.

The survey revealed a sizable pay gap, with LGBTQ workers earning an average of $59,400 a year. That's $8,400, or more than 12%, less than the average salary of $67,800 earned by straight Millennials.

And when it comes to household income, LGBTQ Millennials also fell short, with annual pay of $66,200, vs. $79,400 for straight Millennials. The wide discrepancy in household pay is likely due in part to the fact that straight Millennials are more likely to be married, raising the odds of a two-income household.

"The income gap," says Demmissie, "can't be overlooked. It's real. Not imagined."

In fact, taking home less pay each year occurs even though LGBTQ Millennials are more likely to supplement their income with so-called "side hustle jobs," the TD Ameritrade survey found.

The young LGBTQ generation also is at a disadvantage when it comes to getting health care insurance from employers. Only about half (53%) get coverage at work, vs. two-thirds (67%) of straight Millennials, the survey found.

What explains the wide gap in pay and the lack of confidence in money matters?

Kim Howard, owner and adviser at KJH Financial Services, a Newton, Mass., firm that works with LGBTQ clients, says it's partly due to additional struggles the LGBTQ community faces.

"They do seem less confident, and it is still about an overall inability of society to totally accept them," Howard explains. "There's still that discrimination."

At work, their sexual orientation "may translate into a lack of mentors and advancement," she explains. And fewer promotions result to lower pay, which explains why LGBTQ Millennials are less confident about their future, Howard adds.

More: Millennial 401(k)s: a peek inside their "socially responsible" investments

More: Why Millennials should invest cash from tax refund in stocks

More: Millennials: 1 in 6 now have $100,000 socked away

But the financial disparities are not irreversible.

"There are individual moves people can make to improve their lot in life," Demmissie says.

* Gain more financial knowledge. An educated investor is a more confident one, she says. To boost your understanding of personal finances, "take advantage of free tools and resources online" that focus on basics like the differences between stocks and bonds, how to build a diversified portfolio and the benefits of starting early and investing for the long term.

* Invest in your company's 401(k). Getting started is the first step to achieving financial security. "Take advantage of things out there that make you save," Demmissie says. And having part of your pay deducted from each paycheck and funneled into a retirement account is an easy way to boost savings, she adds.

* Know your value at work. Make sure you have done your homework and know what employers are paying for the type of job you currently hold or hope to land, she says. And "keep a list of your notable accomplishments." That way when a job-related opportunity presents itself, "you will be in a better position to negotiate a raise or promotion," Demmissie advises.

The financial industry, now that it has more data about the obstacles confronting LGBTQ Millennials, can refocus its efforts to better educate them and boost their financial confidence, Demmissie says.

TD Ameritrade surveyed more than 1,500 Americans between 21 and 37 (half who identified themselves as straight and half as LGBTQ) online from Feb. 21 to March 7. The statistical margin for error is plus or minus 2.5%. The survey was conducted by Head Solutions Group.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com