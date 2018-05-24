Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and White House officials gathered Thursday for two separate classified briefings on an FBI informant's role in the investigation into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It was an extraordinary concession to President Trump who brokered the sessions and remains the most prominent subject of the inquiry headed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Top Justice Department and intelligence officials hosted a group of Trump administration officials and Republican allies at Justice before moving to Capitol Hill to meet with congressional Democrats and Republicans who have clashed over whether such sensitive information should be provided to the White House and its allies in Congress.

Among those in attendance were White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Emmet Flood, who serves as Trump's White House legal counselor on matters related to the Russia inquiry.

Officials largely declined to comment on what they learned from the briefings, but House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that it was "inappropriate" for Kelly and Trump's lawyer to have access to information that could have a bearing on Trump's status as a subject of the investigation.

Trump has alleged that the FBI used the informant as a means to conduct surveillance on his presidential campaign for political purposes. And he has mounted a pressure campaign in recent weeks against his own Justice Department to disclose the informant's role in the Russia investigation, which includes whether the president sought to obstruct the inquiry.

California Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and South Carolinia Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, have been leading a band of conservative Republicans in an effort to out the informant's role over the objections of the Justice Department — a move strongly supported by the president.

The unusual episode underscores Trump's conflicted position: As president, he has the constitutional power to give orders to officials overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — even though his own campaign is the subject of that investigation.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lead personal attorney in the Russia investigation, has acknowledged that a decision on whether the president agrees to an interview with investigators could turn on the release of the documents, which could likely expose the original sources of information that led to the probe.

"I think they could help us, if they show there is no original basis for the investigation," Giuliani told USA TODAY earlier this week. "Every time we move in the direction of an interview, something weird happens."

Gang of Eight meeting added

Nunes and Gowdy were among those in the first briefing on the documents, followed by the bipartisan congressional delegation known as the "Gang of Eight."

The two Republican chairmen arrived with House Speaker Paul Ryan shortly before noon at the Justice Department, along with Kelly and Flood. The briefing was hosted by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Under the original meeting terms, there were no plans for Democrats to be included in the briefings, though Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, joined the first group.

A second meeting was added late Wednesday, after Democrats strongly objected to the partisan nature of the briefings.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee which has been conducting a separate review of Russia's interference, said Thursday that the separate briefing for Trump's political allies "demonstrates that their interest is not in informing Congress, but in undermining an ongoing criminal investigation."

Warner warned that the action would do "permanent, longstanding damage to the practice of bipartisan congressional oversight of intelligence."

"They will also be sending a terrible message to anyone who works in or with our nation’s intelligence community that the White House will always prioritize partisan politics over protecting the people who help keep this country safe," Warner said.

The meetings were set after Trump summoned Rosenstein, Wray and Coats to the White House earlier this week to press for their cooperation with Nunes and Gowdy.

While there was no evidence that the informant's role was improper, Trump has begun to refer to the entire investigation as "spy-gate."

The president has kept up the pressure in wake of a New York Times report that a secret FBI source met with Trump campaign officials several times during the 2016 campaign. The informant was working for the FBI as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian interference.

Previously published reports have identified the source as Stefan Halper, a 73-year-old professor at Cambridge University in England. Halper has also received more than $1 million in contracts from the Pentagon's Office of Net Assessment since 2012, federal spending records show, for studies about Russian and Chinese policies and future policy options for the U.S. military.

On Sunday, Trump demanded that the Justice Department investigate the matter, prompting Justice to announce that it was referring the matter to the department's inspector general for review.

The announcement was accompanied by a warning from Rosenstein, stating that if "anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campagin for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action."

