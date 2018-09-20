KLM gives sneak-peek of its Boeing 787 'Dreamliner'
This image provided by KLM shows a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in the colors of the Dutch carrier.
This image provided by KLM shows a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in the colors of the Dutch carrier.
This image provided by KLM shows a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in the colors of the Dutch carrier.
This image provided by KLM shows a new World Business Class seat planned for KLM's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.
This image provided by KLM shows a new World Business Class cabin planned for KLM's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Dutch carrier KLM will begin flying to Las Vegas next summer, making the gambling mecca its 12th U.S. destination.

Flights to KLM’s Amsterdam hub will begin June 6. The airline will start with a schedule of two weekly flights before increasing to three on July 2.

KLM will fly its Amsterdam-Las Vegas flights on its Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliners.” The planes seat 294 passengers, including 30 in business class.

“Including Las Vegas as KLM’s latest destination will offer our customers even more flight connections to and from the west coast of America,” KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said in a statement.

KLM’s other U.S. destinations are: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Houston Bush Intercontinental, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York JFK, San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Washington Dulles.

The carrier also flies from Amsterdam to five cities in Canada: Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

KLM's first 787-9 is seen in flight at Boeing's production line facilities in this undated photo.
