North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pyongyang on Thursday, where Kim said his country highly values the regime of President Vladimir Putin for opposing "the U.S.’s dominance," Russian state media reported.

It came as Kim Yong Chol, a former North Korean intelligence chief, is in the United States for a second day of talks aimed at salvaging a summit between President Trump and Kim that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump announced last week that he canceled the summit because of critical statements from North Korea, but now wants to revive it.

​​​​​​​The talks with Lavrov were the first official face-to-face meeting between a Russian government figure and Kim Jong Un, according to Tass. Lavrov, who was visiting North Korea for the first time since 2009, also invited Kim to Moscow.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is changing in accordance with the requirements of the interests of the two nations,” Kim said in the meeting, referring to the two Koreas, Russia’s Tass news agency reported.

“I highly value the fact that Putin’s administration strictly opposes the U.S.’s dominance. You strictly oppose, and we are always ready to conduct negotiations and a profound exchange of opinions with the Russian side on this issue,” he added.

Lavrov said Moscow supported a declaration last month in which North and South Korea agreed to work to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

“This will allow for the realization not only of the denuclearization of the whole Korean Peninsula but also to provide sustainable peace and stability across north-east Asia,” Lavrov said, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Kim said Lavrov's visit "comes at a time when the situation on the Korean Peninsula is rapidly moving towards talks and consultations," according to Tass.

"I think your visit shows how much attention the Russian leadership and President Putin pay to the further development and strengthening of our relations," Kim added.

Lavrov also met with officials including North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on the visit.

Despite having a border with North Korea and relatively cordial relations, Russia has so far remained largely on the sidelines in issues relating to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

The meeting between Kim and Lavrov appeared to be an attempt to secure the support of Russia, and previously China, in helping push the U.S. to make concessions toward Pyongyang including the easing of sanctions, said Anthony Rinna, a specialist in Korea-Russia relations at the Sino-NK analysis website, according to Reuters.

He said Russia “cannot afford to be remembered as the country that had no hat in the ring leading up to June 12," Reuters reported.

“From a longer-term perspective, Russia hopes to foster economic cooperation with both North and South Korea," Rinna added.

Kim has already met twice with China’s President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

