WASHINGTON - Victims from across the globe are offering support to Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party, by sharing why they never came forward to report the allegations.

The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport has turned into an outlet of sorts for victims, almost becoming a second act to the #MeToo movement.

The hashtag seems to have taken off after President Donald Trump questioned on Friday why Ford didn't come forward with her story decades ago when the alleged assault happened.

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents," the president posted on Twitter. "I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

In another tweet, he voiced opposition to an FBI investigation into Ford's claims, something that was done after similar accusations were made in 1991 by Anita Hill against then-nominee Clarence Thomas.

"The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW," Trump said. "Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?"

Ford has said when they were teens in 1982, Kavanaugh pinned her down at a house party, groped her and covered her mouth when she tried to scream. She detailed the attack in a column for the Washington Post.

By Friday afternoon, Twitter was filled with stories of sexual assaults from celebrities, journalists, activists and everyday people across the globe who explained why they didn't or couldn't come forward immediately.

More: Death threats. Reputation. Safety. Sexual assault survivors risk their lives to stand up to powerful men

More: Kavanaugh allegations: Is what someone does at age 17 relevant?

More: Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford faces chorus of doubt, even after #MeToo

I was 17. Raped by a friend. I was confused. In denial. Afraid. His parents were richer & better connected than my parents. He was a "good" student. Ppl liked him. The only friend I told--responded w: "He wld never do that." I didn't think anyone would help me. #WhyIDidntReport https://t.co/YbCuIMg07M — Abigail Hauslohner (@ahauslohner) September 21, 2018

"I was 17. Raped by a friend. I was confused. In denial. Afraid. His parents were richer & better connected than my parents," Abigail Hauslohner, a reporter for the Washington Post wrote on Twitter. "He was a 'good' student. Ppl liked him. The only friend I told--responded w: 'He wld never do that.' I didn't think anyone would help me. #WhyIDidntReport"

Civil rights activist Deray also shared his own story from when he was a young boy.

He was the nephew of my father’s girlfriend at the time & was older & stronger than me. It started when I was 7 & I thought he’d hurt me more & that nobody would believe me. It took 4 years to break the silence. He was abusing other kids too, I later found out. #WhyIDidntReport — deray (@deray) September 21, 2018

"He was the nephew of my father’s girlfriend at the time & was older & stronger than me," he wrote. "It started when I was 7 & I thought he’d hurt me more & that nobody would believe me. It took 4 years to break the silence. He was abusing other kids too, I later found out. #WhyIDidntReport"

Others who posted the hashtag said they still couldn't share their story.

"It's been 40 years and I still feel too much shame to speak it publicly. #whyididntreport" Twitter user Edith Pilaf wrote.

A look at Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Others said they did report the allegations, telling either authorities or someone they trusted but never took the next steps.

"I did report. I went to the hospital and the SVU in Brooklyn and told them what happened to me," Twitter user Zerlina Maxwell wrote. "They told me what I described was a rape. I was starting law school in 3 weeks so I decided not to press charges. Biggest mistake of my life. #WhyIDidntReport"

#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon. They said “Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.” So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 21, 2018

"#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon," actress Ashley Judd wrote on Twitter. "They said 'Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.' So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man."

In reality, many rape and sexual assault survivors don't come forward, something that was mentioned by many using the hashtag on Friday. This happened with those victimized by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Rape and sexual assault survivors know that severe backlash is often the ugly price they pay when accusing a powerful man of a crime, according to Laura Palumbo, communications director at the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

She said it's not uncommon for survivors to lose their job, endure verbal and physical harassment, damage to their property and worry about their safety.

"It's not just something that affects their life in the short-term, it also affects their life in the long-term," Palumbo said.

Contributing: Ashley May

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com