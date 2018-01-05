In a pair of eye-opening, NSFW interviews with TMZ and Breakfast Club radio host Charlamagne tha God (both published Tuesday), Kanye West revealed how liposuction, a growing addiction to painkillers and wife Kim Kardashian’s robbery factored into his 2016 mental breakdown.

Kanye West speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

West tells TMZ: 'I was drugged the (expletive) out'

West, 40, told TMZ Live that he had developed an addiction to opioids after undergoing liposuction (the same procedure from which his beloved mother Donda never woke up).

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all,” he told the TMZ newsroom, gesturing at his midsection. “I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob (Kardashian) at (my) wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married.”

West said his doctors prescribed opioids; at the beginning, he was given two pills a day but was soon up to seven.

“There was talk amongst my camp like, ‘Ye’s poppin’ pills,' ” he recalled, adding that his dealer told him, “You know this is used to kill genius, right?”

With that warning, West was scared straight and stopped taking them.

“Two days later, I’m in a hospital,” he said, referring to his November 2016 hospitalization, which resulted in the cancellation of the rest of that year's Saint Pablo tour.

He also blamed his tweetstorms on the opioids. “The reason I dropped those tweets and everything is because I was drugged the (expletive) out, bro,” he yelled.

“I’m not drugged out (now)," he added. "These pills they want me to take three of a day, I take one or two a week. Y’all have me scared — of myself, of my vision. So I took some pills so I wouldn’t go to the hospital and prove everyone right.”

He continued, “We are drugged out. We are following people’s opinions. We are controlled by the media. And today, it all changes.”

Charlamagne tha God interview: His beef with Jay-Z, Kim's robbery and his breakdown

During a lengthy video interview with The Breakfast Club radio host Charlamagne tha God Tuesday, the rapper sported blond hair as he talked about how his wife's robbery contributed to his downward spiral, as well as his relationship with Jay-Z and admiration for President Trump.

West said part of the "fear, stress, being controlled (and) manipulation" that resulted in his hospitalization stemmed from "the situation with my wife in Paris and feeling helpless," referencing wife Kim Kardashian's robbery one month earlier.

"I went to Paris on that trip to protect her — not to protect her physically, but to go and help her with her look because she's in Paris," he explained. "One of the things that she said that she heard was they were coming to rob her, but they had to wait until I had left."

Some 18 months after the robbery and his breakdown, West told Charlamagne that he's in "a stronger place."

The rapper also revealed he was "hurt" when Jay-Z and Beyoncé did not attend his 2014 wedding to Kardashian.

"I understand they was going through some things," he said, alluding to the couple's marital problems at the time. "But if (we're) family, you're not gonna miss a wedding. I'm not using this interview to put any negative things, but I gotta state my truth."

Kanye West told radio host Charlamagne tha God that he felt "hurt" when friends Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn't attend his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian.

CHRISTOPHER POLK/GETTY IMAGES FOR BET

West, who famously went on an onstage rant against Jay-Z and Beyoncé just before his November 2016 hospitalization, also revealed he and his fellow rapper had a misunderstanding over touring money when Charlamagne asked about a line regarding money ($20 million, to be exact) in Jay-Z's 4:44 track Kill Jay Z.

"That concept that he gave me the money, that's what frustrated me," West said. "Actually, the money he got (was) from Live Nation. Roc Nation was managing me at the time, and that's normal that you would give someone money — it was a touring deal. But the fact that it was worded that it came from him ­— I'm a very loyal, emotional artist-person — that made me feel that I (was) owed more than just the money itself. ... It put me under a bit more of a kind of controlled situation."

He added, "I think there was some love in that on Jay's part because he did have to co-sign for it when the Live Nations and these different companies wouldn't co-sign for me and I was in debt, Jay did have to go and say, 'I'ma co-sign for 'Ye.' "

Famous feuds: 10 meaty celebrity beefs Sometimes instead of aligning, stars clash in a fiery blaze. Take Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna for example. In 2016, they were engaged to be married, the following year Blac Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian after he shared nude images of her online in a vengeful rant. 01 / 50 Sometimes instead of aligning, stars clash in a fiery blaze. Take Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna for example. In 2016, they were engaged to be married, the following year Blac Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian after he shared nude images of her online in a vengeful rant. 01 / 50

Charlamagne was also sure to question the rapper about his Twitter support for President Trump. The rapper, who met with the president-elect in December 2016 during the transition, recently tweeted a photo of his autographed "Make America Great Again" hat.

"You got a guy like (Trump) who's clearly trying to marginalize and oppress people, people that look like you," Charlamagne asks. "Can you still love a person like that?"

"The fact that he won, it proves something," West says of Donald Trump's 2016 election. "It proves that anything is possible in America. Donald Trump can be president of America. I'm not talking about what he's done since he's in office. But the fact that he was able to do it."

SETH WENING/AP

"I don't have all the answers that a celebrity's supposed to have, but I can tell you that, when he was running, it's like I felt something," West replied. "The fact that he won, it proves something. It proves that anything is possible in America. Donald Trump can be president of America. I'm not talking about what he's done since he's in office. But the fact that he was able to do it."

West also added that Bernie Sanders inspired him.

"It's a time for the unconventional," West said. "I'm not a traditional thinker. I'm a non-conformist. So (Trump's victory) relates to the non-conformist part of me. But I'm also a producer. I like to segue things ... So what's the 'Ye version? The 'Ye version is the Trump campaign (methods) and maybe the Bernie Sanders principles. That would be my mix."

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Kanye West's evolution: How 'Yeezus' was born Ye, Yeezy, Yeezus—whatever you call him, Feb. 11 is a glorious day for all Kanye West fans. Last month, the date was officially set for the release of his seventh studio album, 'WAVES.' In anticipation for what's to come, we'd like to take a moment to appreciate the eras of a true, breaking-news artist. 01 / 17 Ye, Yeezy, Yeezus—whatever you call him, Feb. 11 is a glorious day for all Kanye West fans. Last month, the date was officially set for the release of his seventh studio album, 'WAVES.' In anticipation for what's to come, we'd like to take a moment to appreciate the eras of a true, breaking-news artist. 01 / 17

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com