DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge Friday temporarily halted Iowa's fetal heartbeat law, which would give the state the most restrictive abortion regulations in the country.

Judge Michael Huppert of Polk County District Court granted a temporary injunction while a lawsuit challenging the law's constitutionality is resolved, he said at a hearing. The injunction stops the law from being enforced while the litigation works its way through the courts but does not permanently block the law, which was set to take effect July 1.

"The court will be entering the requested order," he said, closing the formal hearing on the emotional issue.

The immediate effect of Huppert's decision is that women in Iowa can continue making appointments and getting abortions before 20 weeks of pregnancy, the same as in current law.

"That resolves the uncertainty so that women in Iowa don’t have to live with that uncertainty of not knowing whether or not they’ll have abortion rights come July 1," said lawyer Rita Bettis of the ACLU of Iowa, which is representing the plaintiffs.

The hearing, which filled a Polk County courtroom with media and supporters and opponents of the law, lasted just a few minutes. Lawyers representing the state agreed ahead of time to the temporary injunction and raised no objections in court.

"For the sake of getting to a resolution on the merits sooner and better, we have agreed to essentially allow the bill to be put on hold while the court resolves this case on its merits," said lawyer Martin Cannon at the conservative Thomas More Society, which is representing the state.

Bob Vander Plaats, president and chief executive of the Family Leader, was present in the courtroom Friday. He said the state's decision not to oppose the temporary injunction wasn't a surprise and would allow advocates of the new law more time to prepare to defend it.

"It’s really a message of the attorneys saying, 'We’re going to be best prepared as we take on this case,' " said the leader of the conservative group that opposes abortion.

Shortly after the hearing, the Family Leader sent out an email urging supporters to pray for the courts to uphold the law.

If it takes effect, the law would ban nearly all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can occur about six weeks into a pregnancy and often before a woman realizes she’s pregnant.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, signed the law May 4 at a ceremony accompanied with cheers and high-fives. Outside the governor's office, protesters decried the new law.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Iowa City-based Emma Goldman Clinic sued, arguing the law would violate Iowa women’s due-process rights; their rights to liberty, safety and happiness; and their rights to equal protection under Iowa’s constitution.

Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America are representing the plaintiffs. The Cedar Rapids firm of Shuttleworth & Ingersoll is representing he Emma Goldman Clinic.

Supporters of Planned Parenthood gathered for a rally on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Iowa Capitol grounds in Des Moines. The rally called for Gov. Kim Reynolds to veto SF 359, the six-week abortion ban.

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

The Thomas More Society, a conservative Chicago-based law firm, is defending the state.

Normally, the office of Attorney General Tom Miller would defend the state in court, but Miller, a Democrat, disqualified his office from defending the fetal heartbeat law, saying that it "would undermine rights and protections for women."

The U.S. Supreme Court found women have a constitutionally protected right to abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case. That decision protects women's right to an abortion before the fetus is viable outside the womb — around 23 or 24 weeks and well after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Regulations before that point must not create an undue burden on a woman's right to an abortion, courts have decided.

Planned Parenthood is challenging the 'fetal heartbeat' law under the Iowa Constitution, which it says also protects abortion rights. Filing the lawsuit in state court could thwart the conservative goal of taking a legal challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court with the hope of overturning Roe v. Wade.

The U.S. Supreme Court does not get to review state supreme court decisions concerning state constitutional questions.

