In his forthcoming memoir, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., laments a "decline in civility” and an "all-consuming partisanship" that has divided Americans.

PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer at his home near Sedona, Ariz., is doing well and "reflecting" on his life, said Ben Domenech, his son-in-law and a conservative pundit.

The six-term senator's friends and confidants, including former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and longtime friend and Republican colleague U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have visited McCain at his retreat in recent days.

Domenech said Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation that his father-in-law is doing well. He said McCain's daughter, Meghan, has traveled to the family retreat the past five weekends.

"He's doing well," Domenech said when asked for an update on McCain's health. "He's talking. He's chatty and he's walking around. Look, this is a terrible disease, and we appreciate all of the support by a lot of different folks who have come out and met with him over the past couple of weeks. The family is very thankful for that and thankful for all the prayers and good wishes that we've heard from so many different Americans."

In talking about McCain's upcoming memoir, The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations, Domenech said the 81-year-old senator is looking back on his life and legacy.

The book is scheduled for a May 22 release, but in a three-minute pre-publication audio recording released on NPR last week, McCain reads an emotional excerpt.

He bids a farewell, of sorts, to the country he fought for and represented while asking Americans to join together based on their shared values and ideals.

"You come to the end of your life, and in his case, he's lived the life over and over again, of, I think, enough for five or 10 different people," Domenech said.

"He's had a pretty amazing run. The fact is, he's very grateful for the chances and the fortune that he's experienced in life. He's reflecting, in the end, on a lot of different things, and we just appreciate, again, all of the support that we've had. Not just from doctors and nurses, but also from just well-wishers from across the country."

McCain since July has been battling a deadly form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. He has not been in Washington, D.C., since December. Official updates on his health have been rare.

McCain confidants have told the White House that President Donald Trump is not invited to the six-term Arizona Republican's funeral, the New York Times reported Saturday.

McCain's "intimates" were not named by the Times, which also disclosed that the "current plan" for McCain's funeral is a service at National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and that the McCain family wants Vice President Mike Pence to attend instead of Trump.

