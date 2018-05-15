BRUSSELS – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he had a “very good and constructive” meeting with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, as the 28-nation bloc seeks to save the Iran nuclear agreement following last week’s U.S. withdrawal.

Zarif talked with Federica Mogherini to prepare a bigger meeting later Tuesday with the three other EU partners in the landmark deal, Germany, France and Britain.

The EU hopes to convince Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear pact.

More: Iran preps 'industrial-scale' nuke production after U.S. leaves nuclear deal

After an hour-long meeting at EU headquarters, Zarif said he believed both side were “on the right track” to make sure that the interests of the deal’s “remaining participants, particularly Iran, will be preserved and guaranteed.”

Last week, President Donald Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the deal and said he would impose tough economic sanctions on Iran.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com