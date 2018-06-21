Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned suddenly after a "past consensual relationship with an Intel employee," the company said.

His sudden exit comes after an internal and external investigation ordered by the company "confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers," Intel said.

"Given the expectation that all employees will respect Intel’s values and adhere to the company’s code of conduct, the board has accepted Mr. Krzanich’s resignation," Intel said.

Intel Chairman Andy Bryant was appointed as interim CEO.

Intel's stock rose 2% in pre-market news after the announcement to $54.50.

This story is developing.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.

