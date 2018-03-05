SPOILER ALERT! If you haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, stop reading and go see it. Like, right now. We'll still be here.

...

...

Seriously, if you haven't seen the movie yet, this is your last chance to bail. Don't say we didn't warn you.

...

...

Thanks, Thanos.

All Marvel’s movie superheroes had to deal with was the occasional alien invasion or killer robot until the cosmic supervillain came to Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War. With one mighty snap of his fingers and the combined power of six Infinity Stones, Thanos wiped out half the universe’s population. And there were quite a few good guys in that body count, too.

So the situation isn’t exactly peaches and cream heading into next year’s as-yet-untitled fourth Avengers extravaganza (in theaters May 3, 2019). And, boy, do we have a bunch of burning questions heading into the (probably) epic finale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 3.

Only one of these five heroes makes it to the end of "Avengers: Infinity War" in one piece.

MARVEL STUDIOS

How are we going to bring back all those heroes?

That is the $630 million question (one for every buck it made worldwide in its opening weekend). Problem is, the end of Infinity War — leaving our folks in disarray on Earth and Thanos all pleased with himself on another world — didn’t give us any clues. That said, Captain America and his crew in Wakanda will no doubt meet back up with Iron Man and Nebula in space to figure it out. Best places to start looking for answers: Ant-Man and the Wasp (out July 6), which will explore the mysterious Quantum Realm, and Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019), where Brie Larson’s heroine has pretty sweet superpowers.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) could play an interesting role in next year's "Avengers" film.

CHUCK ZLOTNICK

Really, though, is Gamora actually dead?

Aside from Spider-Man and Black Panther turning to dust, Thanos’ sacrifice of his daughter to snag the Soul stone is a fantastic death scene — and may not be permanent. Thanos’ visit with little Gamora at the end of Infinity War, in an orange environment suspiciously the same color as the Soul stone itself, hints that she could return — and may be a key to Thanos’ final defeat.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) did a number on the galaxy in "Avengers: Infinity War," but will be back in the fourth "Avengers" film next year.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Have we seen the last of Thanos?

COME ON NOW. “Thanos will return” is right there in the credits, plus the bad guy usually doesn’t win in the end of these things. (Make no mistake, Infinity War is the first of a two-part story.) However, figuring out where he is and returning the galaxy to its hero-filled status quo probably won’t be easy. Especially since Thanos seems pretty pleased with himself and doesn’t like to lose.

Do the Infinity Stones still have some juice left?

It seems that they do, with Thanos escaping from Thor’s clutches after setting off mass genocide by using what was left of his damaged Infinity Gauntlet. The fact that they still have some power also hints that they could be used again to make things right.

Don't front: You know you want Chris Evans' sweet "Avengers: Infinity War" Cap beard.

MARVEL STUDIOS

How can we get Captain America’s sweet beard?

Fall out with some of your superfriends, go on the lam and live like a nomad with a deadly female assassin and a guy with a flight suit. Duh.

The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly, left) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) were missing from "Avengers: Infinity War" but return in their own movie in July.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp during 'Infinity War'?

Humanity totally could have benefited from Ant-Man getting all tiny and ripping the stones out of the Infinity Gauntlet. But we’ll likely get up-to-date with those two size-changing heroes in Ant-Man and the Wasp, which takes place after Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War. They're confirmed to be in the next Avengers movie, so maybe Thanos better start preparing for Ant-Man's monstrous Giant-Man persona.

Brie Larson (left) is suiting up as pilot-turned-hero Carol Danvers in "Captain Marvel" as well as the fourth "Avengers" film.

BRAD BARUH

What is Captain Marvel’s role in all this?

When everybody around him was disappearing, Nick Fury seemed to think she might be a good person to call. We’ll find out much more about Brie Larson’s character in her 1990s-set origin movie, but the heroine from the comic books is one of the most powerful in the galaxy. Perhaps she knows a workaround for repairing the damage inflicted by the Infinity Gauntlet.

Seen here in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," super-archer Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) was missing in "Infinity War" but will be back in the fourth "Avengers" movie.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Also, where the heck is Hawkeye?

It’s revealed in Infinity War that he and Ant-Man are under house arrest by the FBI as a result of the events of Civil War, so he’s probably hanging on his farm with the wife and kids. Jeremy Renner told us he will be back in Avengers 4, and rampant death would be reason to get back into the fight.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) leads the troops in "Avengers: Infinity War."

MARVEL STUDIOS

Who else is going to die?

While the deck probably won’t be totally cleared before Phase 4 begins with the next Spider-Man movie (July 5, 2019), one could expect some permanent fatalities/retirements by the end of the next Avengers film, especially with contracts being up and new heroes yet to be introduced. Spidey and Black Panther are likely to be “resurrected," though a few of the disappearances could stick. Of the living Avengers going into the next film, perhaps Iron Man or Cap makes the ultimate sacrifice, or someone gets passed a heroic mantle, like Bucky Barnes becoming the new Cap or Shuri inheriting Tony Stark’s armor. Speaking of …

"Black Panther" breakthrough Letitia Wright reprises her role as Wakandan teen tech whiz Shuri in "Avengers: Infinity War."

CHUCK ZLOTNICK/MARVEL STUDIOS

Shuri better be OK.

Granted, that’s more of a statement than a question. But seriously, Marvel, Black Panther’s sister is awesome and needs to be in every movie from now on, so keep her around, please.

Avengers assemble for 'Infinity War' world premiere

