WASHINGTON — Leading congressional Democrats unveiled a slate of “anti-corruption” proposals on Monday as part of their broader campaign agenda for the 2018 midterm elections.

In announcing their plan on the Capitol steps, Democrats highlighted the numerous ethics scandals swirling around the Trump administration and said President Trump had failed miserably on his campaign promise to “drain the swamp.”

“The swamp has never been more foul or more fetid than under this president,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said.

Schumer and others ticked off the questionable ethical practices of Trump’s EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, his now-ousted Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, among others.

“Democrats have a people’s first agenda,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “We’re fixing our broken political system and ensuring that government works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well connected.”

The Democrats’ proposals include:

Requiring all states to establish independent redistricting commissions charged with drawing congressional maps in an “open and transparent” process to eliminate gerrymandering

Providing states with federal funding to improve election security and encouraging automatic voter registration

Passing a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United, the 2010 Supreme Court decision that allowed unlimited corporate and union spending in elections and has unleashed a flood of political money in federal, state and local contests

The Democrats' ethics and campaign finance proposals are part of a broader election platform — dubbed “A Better Deal”— which calls for new investments in infrastructure, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and strengthening workers’ rights, among other items.

On Tuesday, Schumer, Pelosi and others plan to unveil another plank focused on increasing teachers' pay and investing in public schools.

