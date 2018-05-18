WASHINGTON — In a major blow to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Republican leaders failed to garner enough votes for a sweeping GOP farm bill amid a revolt from hardline conservatives who opposed the bill over an unrelated immigration fight.

Friday's 198-to-213 vote was an embarrassing defeat for Ryan, R-Wis., who had championed the farm bill as a major step toward welfare reform but saw the measure squelched by members of his own Republican conference. Thirty Republicans voted against House leadership bill.

Ryan and other GOP leaders will now have to grapple with the volatile issue of immigration to satisfy arch-conservatives who want the House to vote on a hardline measure that would slash legal immigration and authorize construction of President Trump’s border wall.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus demanded a vote on the immigration proposal before the House voted on the farm bill. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Republican leaders had failed to make good on promises to deal with the immigration issue, and their only point of leverage to get a solution was to hold up the farm bill.

Despite late-night negotiations between Meadows and GOP leaders, they failed to come to an agreement.

“Not enough progress made toward a solution on the immigration issue," tweeted Meadow's spokesman Ben Williamson. "We look forward to hopefully continuing discussions in the coming days.”

The $868 billion House bill would have set food and farm policy for the next five years — affecting everything from crop subsidies to rural development to land conservation.

The most contentious element of the GOP-crafted bill would have restricted eligibility in the food stamp program and required millions of low-income Americans who receive nutritional assistance to work at least 20 hours a week or enroll in a job training program.

Democrats fiercely opposed those changes — saying that many food stamp recipients already work and the new requirements could cost families vital nutritional assistance. Nearly every Democrat opposed the bill, leaving little wiggle room for Republicans to lose their own members.

