In the branding and advertising world, many times the best possible thing that can happen is that your product becomes a fashion item.

That's just what happened to the LaCroix brand of sparkling waters.

The logo of the flavored sparkling waters has been turned into swimwear, both for men and women, available through designer and online retailer Public Space.

"I think they’ll be popular because La Croix has built a cult brand that people absolutely love, especially for the summer. And we’re giving those fans a way to show that love at a pool party," said Eric Wu, co-founder and part of the design team at Public Space, in an email.

He says the suits were done as an "unofficial" collaboration, meaning without permission, but added that LaCroix is almost certainly aware of the effort.

"I’m pretty sure they’ve already seen it and happy that we gave their loyal fans a treat for the summer," Wu said. "We enjoy bootlegging and riffing on corporate logos as a way of poking fun at consumer trends."

Public Space, based in Los Angeles, designs and sells streetwear.

Sure, there is lots of branded merchandise around. Taco Bell teamed with teen retailer Forever 21 to create a collection of its own bodysuits, sweatshirts and hoodies. KFC does it, too. McDonald’s has its online Big Mac Shop for boots, raincoats and leggings, among other things.

But LaCroix could stand out because its drinks have a healthy connotation that fits nicely with swimwear. After all, LaCroix is all about the water -- which is what swimwear is about.

The men's suits are listed on Publicspace's site at $39.50 and the women's suits are $49.50. Just like the water's cans, they come in different colors.

