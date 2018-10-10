Flight schedules remained grounded at airports in the Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Michael approached the region. The storm was expected to come ashore as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday.

The Florida airports serving Tallahassee, Panama City, Pensacola and Destin-Fort Walton Beach have all said there will be no commercial flights on Wednesday.

More than 150 flights to and from those airports have been canceled for Wednesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That number is likely to rise. Already, more than 20 flights had been grounded for Thursday, preemptive cancellations made ahead of the storm as airlines seek to keep their planes and crews out of the storm’s path.

More: 'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Michael set to crash into Florida as Category 4 storm

This map from the National Hurricane Center showed the projected path for Hurricane Michael as of Oct. 10, 2018.

National Hurricane Center

The severity and path of the storm will determine how long flights will remain grounded at those airports and whether other airports are affected.

The Panama City airport, said it anticipated restarting service on Thursday but added that depended "on the post-storm assessment."

Fliers also should keep an eye on Atlanta and Charlotte, major hubs that will likely see poor weather once Michael moves inland.

Delta said on Tuesday that it "does not anticipate any impact to its operation" at its Atlanta hub, adding that "the storm is expected to remain southeast of Atlanta while winds and rain are forecast to remain within operational limits."

Still, travelers to the region should monitor flights on Wednesday and Thursday to make sure Michael doesn't bring disruptions further inland.

Major carriers flying to the region had instituted flexible rebooking policies that – with some fine print – allow customers there to make one change to their itineraries without paying extra.

Scroll down for links airline waivers and advisories for Michael:

Allegiant Air

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Frontier Airlines

Southwest Airlines

United Airlines

Contributing: Dawn Gilbertson

Commercial flight activity at TLH will be suspended at 12:01am on Wednesday Oct 10th. Commercial flight activity at TLH will resume on Thursday Oct 11th at 8am. Passengers are reminded to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport. #MichaelTLH — Tallahassee International Airport (@iFlyTallahassee) October 9, 2018

The Airport will CLOSE and cease all operations starting on Wednesday, October 10 at 12:01 a.m. due to the impacts of Hurricane Michael. The airport will remain closed until further updates are provided.



Please check DIRECTLY with your airline regarding all flight information. pic.twitter.com/qMJ7rVlqu5 — Destin-Ft Walton Beach Airport (@FlyVPS) October 8, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com