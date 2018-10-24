How you interpret this story depends on whether you're a Humvee half-full or Humvee half-empty kind of reader.

For the half-full, all three parachutes opened as planned after the Humvee in question dropped out of an Air Force C-17 about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The new heavy-lift platform being tested by special operators to carry the vehicle into combat worked just fine, said Tom McCollum, a spokesman at Fort Bragg where the Humvee was expected to land.

This is where the half-empty crowd will take notice.

The Humvee left the cargo jet about a mile short of the drop zone for reasons that are now under investigation, McCollum said. It landed in a rural, wooded area outside the Army post near the town of Cameron, North Carolina.

For the half-full: Nobody was hurt on the ground or in the air, and there was no property damage where the truck landed.

Half-empty: The Humvee might have been damaged but it's too soon to tell, McCollum said.

And for those who like context, errant Humvee drops have happened before. In 2006, three Humvees tumbled out of C-130 airplanes in Germany. They didn't survive.

