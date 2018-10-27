636093622553942192-10-08-DL-00391.jpg
Guests will celebrate Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort as they interact with some of Disneys most beloved characters decked out in seasonal costumes, including Mickey Mouse. Mickey's Halloween Party returns for 17 nights in 2016 beginning Friday, Sept. 23. Guests are encouraged to dress up for a ghoulish good time and enjoy seasonal scares such as Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy and Haunted Mansion Holiday.
You’ve done the research, combined it with common sense and picked the perfect time to visit Disneyland in order to beat the crowds: midweek in the dead of winter.

Yet you’re at the end of a 90-minute line for Space Mountain, wondering what the heck happened.

Your desire for short lines and opens spaces diametrically opposes Disney’s effort to fill its parks each day. Its seasonal decorations and special events boost attendance, and its secret weapon is its frequently visiting annual passholders.

The secret's in the Disney schedule

10 best rides at Disneyland
01 / 11
Honorable mention: Splash Mountain | Though it could stand an update, the final drop in this flume ride is worth floating through the various (and dated) "Song of the South" scenes. Here's hoping they boot the B'rers (Rabbit and Bear) and install the Avengers. Call it Bash Mountain (or, based on the value of the Marvel franchise, Cash Mountain).
02 / 11
10. Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin | Combine the hurl-inducing effects of spinning teacup with the black-light effects of a dark ride and you have this Toontown (pictured) favorite. The cars don't seem to achieve the RPMs of which the teacups are capable, but maybe that's because Car Toon Spin has more things to hold your attention, if not your lunch.
03 / 11
9. Peter Pan's Flight | Board a sailing ship and soar over London toward Neverland in the greatest dark ride ever made. The attraction is so masterfully done, there is no way to improve upon it. Peter Pan will forever stand the test of time.
04 / 11
8. Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters | In a blatant attempt to reach video gamers, Imagineers developed this hybrid ride/laser tag attraction. Each rider fires away at targets and the one with the highest score wins (nothing). Riders spin the cars using the centrally located joystick, bringing the added enjoyment of messing up your opponent's shots. Never relinquish control of the joystick.
05 / 11
7. Thunder Mountain Railroad | This is by far the best ride to take at night. The last hill especially is worth waiting for dark, as lit fuses race along the mine shaft to ignite the dynamite. It's also not a bad coaster, with scenes reminiscent of the original Mine Train ride of more than 50 years ago.
06 / 11
6. Star Tours — The Adventure Continues | Before a much-needed update a few years, the farce was with this attraction. The 2-D film and PeeWee Herman-voiced pilot are gone, replaced by 3-D and C3PO. You're likely to get a different journey each time as computers shuffle the scenes. The pod-racing bit remains a favorite, with a visit to Kashyyyk, the Wookiee planet, right behind.
07 / 11
5. Pirates of the Caribbean | This may be the park's most iconic ride, and not just because it was the last one Walt Disney oversaw from start to finish. Filled with as many gags as animatronic figures, even a pandering update for the sake of the movie did not diminish its classic look and feel. It's also one of the lengthier rides, a nice break from the summer heat. The lackluster queue, however, leaves much to be desired.
08 / 11
4. Matterhorn | The views and vintage thrills make this a winner. Younger visitors may take potshots at the world's first steel-tube coaster, with its slow roll down the mountain. A recent and welcome upgrade replaces the creaky abominable snowman with a more fearsome animatronic monster (and don't miss what lurks on the lift hill). Money may have been better spent smoothing out a bumpy ride, but the Matterhorn's old-fashioned charm likely will never be embraced by those Millennial whippersnappers. Fine. Now get off my mountain!
09 / 11
3. Space Mountain | Want to guess how fast you're traveling through space during this indoor ride? About as fast as you drive through your neighborhood — 30 mph. The darkness and wind in your face offer the illusion of speed, which takes nothing away from this roller coaster. It's even better during the Halloween season when it transforms to Ghost Galaxy.
10 / 11
2. Indiana Jones Adventure | The ride-motion vehicles were cutting-edge for their time, but the effects put this ride at No. 2. The pyrotechnics and projected images, as well as the last-second escape from the rolling boulder, have riders jumping right back in line — and it's a great line through the caves and to the dig site. That troop transport truck parked out front is the one that dragged Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
11 / 11
1. Haunted Mansion | This ride has so many things going for it: fast-moving line, discovery of new details with each ride and the best make-out opportunity for young people in lust. The addition of the legendary Hatbox Ghost, an effect that took more than three decades to perfect, lands this attraction solidly in the top spot. Even if the newest ghost makes the 998 other ghosts seem less spirited.

But you can beat those frequent visitors with their own calendar.

Only those with the most expensive annual passes may use them Dec. 22-Jan. 5, so fewer pass holders will be in attendance on those days (except for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day, traditionally among the busiest of the year).

And Saturdays in March, April and May aren't bad, thanks to passholder blackout days.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will change everything

Star Wars land at Disneyland
01 / 09
Guests will enter a long-forgotten trading post filled with rogues looking to keep a low profile.
02 / 09
Star Wars-themed lands will be coming to Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla., transporting guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.
03 / 09
The new Star Wars land will be based in a remote trading outpost.
04 / 09
Visitors to the new Star Wars land will feel as if they are in a movie.
05 / 09
Be prepared to run into some desperate characters in Disney's Star Wars land, opening in 2019.
06 / 09
Disney's Star Wars land will transport guests to a remote trading post filled with shady characters.
07 / 09
Star Wars-themed lands will be coming to Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla., transporting guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.
08 / 09
Star Wars land will have two signature attractions, including the ability to take the controls of one of the most recognizable ships in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon, on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle.
09 / 09
Disney's Star Wars land will transport guests to a remote trading post filled with shady characters.

But everything will change when the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land opens in summer 2019. Only those who buy the most expensive annual passes will be allowed to use them next summer. It's Disney's attempt to control crowds when the attraction opens.

The moment the 14-acre Star Wars land opens, the first order of any fan's business will be to see it. Short lines won't exist, not even in Fantasyland.

Yet there's hope for those rebelling against the need to see Galaxy's Edge. Here’s why:

June 7-9 and 14-16, 2019, are blacked out for those holding the cheaper annual passes. In addition, countless other guests will hold off visiting until Star Wars opens (believed to be in the last week of June, when Disney has started a nearly summer-long blackout for holders of Select and Deluxe annual passes).

As the prohibited and the patient converge, Disneyland could be a ghost town during those dates. Well, no, it won’t be that empty. Yet you may find waits for Space Mountain equal to that for churros. Like, 30 minutes or so (churros remain popular regardless of crowd size).

Speculative? Absolutely. Worth thinking about? Of course.

What about California Adventure?

Incredicoaster at Disneyland's Pixar Pier
01 / 09
The Incredicoaster is an update of California Screamin' is unveiled at Disneyland's new Pixar Pier on June 21, 2018.
02 / 09
Disneyland's Pixar Pier opens in California Adventure, featuring a roller-coaster with groundbreaking effects, a new lounge and tons of new Pixar merchandise.
03 / 09
Disney's California Adventure unveils the Incredicoaster, an update to California Screamin'. The upgrade is part of Disney's new Pixar Pier reveal.
04 / 09
The Incredicoaster, unveiled at Disney's new Pixar Pier, is an update of California Screamin'. It now boasts video and lighting effects that take it to a different level.
05 / 09
A cart awaits take-off at the Incredicoaster ride at Disney's California Adventure's new attraction, the Pixar Pier.
06 / 09
Disneyland unveils the highly anticipated Pixar Pier on June 21, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. The Incredicoaster is an update of California Screamin'.
07 / 09
Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure opens June 23, 2018.
08 / 09
A first look at Disneyland's new Pixar Pier in Anaheim, Calif. on June 21, 2018.
09 / 09
A first look at Disneyland's new Pixar Pier in Anaheim, Calif. on June 21, 2018.

You may be thinking that when Star Wars opens, you’ll simply head over to the empty California Adventure. Disney is way ahead of you, as usual.

While Disneyland is off limits to most passholders during the summer, all are welcome at California Adventure. You can bet anyone who has paid several hundred bucks to attend a park for "free" is going to get their Disney one way or another.

Even if it's to drown their Star Wars sorrows with California Adventure's alcohol.

