Hormel Food Corp. is recalling more than 220,000 pounds of their canned pork and chicken products, including SPAM.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall after receiving " four consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the canned products."

The complaints reported minor oral injuries due to the metal pieces found in the product.

The following products are being recalled:

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.

12-oz. metal cans containing “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

The products affected by the recall also bear establishment number “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

