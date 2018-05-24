Victor Hoapili looks over lava from Kilauea volcano pouring out of fissures in the earth near his home in Leilani Estates, Hawaii.

PAHOA, Hawaii — The view from Victor Hoapili's front yard is, by his own reckoning, "spectacular." It is also terrifying.

The plumes of molten lava light up the evening sky, against a backdrop of palm trees and the sound of the ocean, as the liquid fire inches closer to his one-story house in Leilana Estates.

The orange lava, erupting from fissures like water from a burst pipeline, has already claimed the homes of two of Hoapili's friends. "Another gentleman from Canada is next," he says. "Hopefully not."

Hope is what he and some 2,000 neighbors in these hills around Pahoa cling to, three weeks after the volcano Kilauea blew on Hawaii's Big Island.

"We are on the cusp," says Hoapili, 60, with more than a hint of awe in his voice. "The most grandest is in the front yard of my house ... the nighttime viewing is spectacular, as the next couple of hours is just going to brighten up the day and illuminate brightly and powerfully."

Hoapili, like some 10,000 residents of Leilani Estates and surrounding communities, was originally driven out when the volcano blew May 3. At least 47 homes and other structures were destroyed by lava flowing through underbrush and across roadways.

Some residents, like Hoapili, were only allowed back in two weeks ago.

Then came this week's second eruption, as steam triggered by ground water pouring onto lava inside the volcano sent rocks, ash and plumes of noxious fumes into the air.

More than 20 fissures have opened up, followed by lava plumes that dance and sway as the liquid boils up.

Even as locals pull their cars back for a measure of safety, Hoapili surveys the scene and sizes up his chances. Workers have built up a berm between the lava plumes and some of the homes nestled in Leilani Estates.

He says the earthen barriers should direct the lake of lava toward the ocean. "This is what is saving us right now," he says.

But he also knows that the dangerous pool of lava will work its own will.

"The lava is there ready to do something," he says. "So when it makes up its mind and goes, then we will know."

Hoapili surveys the scene from his "little abode" and reckons the shifting lava will flow away from his house, which sits on the upper edge of 300-feet of yard that angles sharply down the hill.

"It's a steep hill," he says, "so it's going to go away from us."

"Hopefully," he adds.

Then, more realistically: "We'll see."

