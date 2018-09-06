A dramatic G-7

After meeting with global leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec this weekend, President Trump said he instructed U.S. officials not to endorse a joint statement with other world leaders documenting the meeting and agreements. The remarks, following a two-day meeting in Canada with the world’s largest industrialized economies, seemingly worsened diplomacy between the U.S. and its closest allies during heightened tensions about U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel. Trump said on Twitter he directed officials not to endorse the communique as a response to comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During the meeting, Trump threatened to stop trading with other nations if they decline to lower barriers he has repeatedly described as unfair. “We’re like the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing,” Trump said. Here's why many say Merkel's stare-down sums up Trump's time at the G-7.

Mourning Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain, the outspoken celebrity chef, author and host of CNN's Parts Unknown, died Friday at age 61. CNN reported that Bourdain's friend chef Eric Ripert found him unresponsive in his hotel room in eastern France and called his death a suicide. (The news came just three days after fashion designer Kate Spade killed herself.) Bourdain, who was born in New York and raised in New Jersey, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and rose to nationwide prominence as executive chef at New York's Brasserie Les Halles. He began transitioning into the second phase of his career, turning a 1999 New Yorker story called "Don't Eat This" into the best-selling book Kitchen Confidential. Bourdain was frank about his past heroin use and the prevalence of substance-abuse issues in the culinary world.

Rafael Nadal wins 11th French Open

Long the reigning king of clay, Rafael Nadal has won his 11th French Open title, dominating Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the men’s final Sunday. Nadal extends his own record by winning his 11th Grand Slam title played on clay, never having lost a final at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, is 86-2 in his career at the French Open.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un arrive in Singapore for nuclear summit

A day after arguing with western allies at the G-7 summit over trade, President Trump landed in Asia on Sunday prepared to declare victory in talks with nuclear-armed North Korea — regardless of what happens. "We have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World," Trump tweeted en route to the historic trading post of Singapore, predicting that counterpart Kim Jong Un "will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before ... Create peace and great prosperity for his land." Trump, who is offering to reduce economic sanctions on North Korea in exchange for denuclearization, also seemed to warn Kim that the summit is a "one-time opportunity" that should not be wasted.

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dies at 68

Mick Fleetwood says former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has died at age 68. Fleetwood says in a Facebook post that Kirwan died Friday in London. No cause of death was given. Kirwan was part of the iconic band from 1968 to 1972, playing on the albums Then Play On, Blues Jam at Chess, Kiln House, Future Games and Bare Trees.

Justify claims Triple Crown after win at Belmont Stakes

Justify won the Belmont wire-to-wire, demolishing all expectations and precedent. And in the process, he gave horse racing a most unexpected surprise: A second Triple Crown winner in the last four years. American Pharoah last won the Triple Crown in 2015, but USA TODAY sports columnist Dan Wolken says that shouldn't diminish Justify's achievement.

