John McCain is 'reflecting, in the end'
U.S. Sen. John McCain is doing well and "reflecting" on his life as he battles brain cancer at his home in Arizona, his son-in-law said. "He's had a pretty amazing run," Ben Domenech, a conservative pundit, told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday. "The fact is, he's very grateful for the chances and the fortune that he's experienced in life. He's reflecting, in the end, on a lot of different things, and we just appreciate, again, all of the support that we've had." The six-term senator's friends and confidants, including former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and longtime friend and Republican colleague U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, have visited McCain at his retreat in recent days.
Trump might take the Fifth, Giuliani says
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani won't rule out the possibility that the president would take the Fifth Amendment if he testifies in the Russia investigation. "How could I ever be confident of that?" Giuliani said Sunday on ABC's This Week. The former New York City mayor also said there was a 50% chance that Trump could be subpoenaed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. But Giuliani said that didn't mean Trump would have to sit down with Mueller and his team. "We don't have to," he said. "We can assert the same privileges that other presidents have."
Justify wins Kentucky Derby, makes history on muddy track
Justify, the Bob Baffert trainee with just three career starts heading into the Kentucky Derby, powered through to win by 2 1/2 lengths over Good Magic on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Not only did Justify remain unbeaten at 4-for-4, but he became the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the Derby without racing as a 2-year-old. Justify becomes the sixth consecutive favorite to win the Derby. Miss the race? Relive it here.
Slow-moving lava destroys more homes in Hawaii
A total of five homes have burned to the ground on Hawaii's Big Island as slow-moving lava makes its way through neighborhoods and streets, leaving a trail of destruction behind. More than 1,700 people have evacuated their homes since Thursday when the Kilauea volcano started oozing lava. Hazards from new volcanic cracks that opened Saturday have left residents on edge and worrying about their homes and pets. The eruption, along with strong earthquakes and toxic sulfur dioxide gas, has provided a trifecta of natural threats. At least two new eruption points opened up Saturday.
Net loss of $1.1 billion for Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Billionaire Warren Buffett's warning that a new accounting change would cause "truly wild swings" in his company's quarterly earnings is now a reality. Berkshire Hathaway reported a rare net loss of $1.1 billion in the first quarter, but the decline was due largely to a new rule that requires it to report unrealized gains or losses in stock investments as net income. Berkshire reported a $6.3 billion loss in investment income in the first three months of the year. The news came as Berkshire held its annual shareholder meeting Saturday dubbed the "Woodstock of Capitalism."
Stormy Daniels crashes 'SNL' cold open
No, that wasn't a cast member or famous guest star playing Stormy Daniels during this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live. Daniels herself made a surprise cameo during the star-studded cold open for Saturday's episode. Also featured alongside her: Ben Stiller playing President Trump's embattled lawyer Michael Cohen and Martin Short asDr. Harold Bornstein, the president's former physician.
