Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park Forty-three years before Hawaii became a state, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island of Hawai'i was established in 1916 (originally as Hawai'i National Park, along with Haleakalä on Maui).

A handout photo made available by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) shows the collapsed crater of Pu'u 'O'o, in the eastern Rift Zone of Kilauea volcano, near Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 3, 2018.

USGS Handout, EPA

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to the erupting Kilauea volcano on Hawaii Island, has partially-reopened after a two-day closure caused by the spewing lava and a subsequent series of large earthquakes.

About two dozen homes have been destroyed and 1,800 of the island’s approximately 200,000 residents evacuated.

Parts of the park, which takes up a total of 333,308 acres, re-opened at 3 p.m. Sunday. Park staff are now assessing trails, roads and buildings. So far, minimal damage has been reported but several rock slides were triggered by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck on Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says at least 500 earthquakes have hit the area in and around the volcano since Friday afternoon.

“The limited opening allows us to respond to new volcanic and seismic events should they occur, and the closures that remain are necessary to keep people out of dangerous and unassessed areas,” Park Superintendent Cindy Orlando said in a written statement. “Visitors should expect changing conditions and be prepared for unannounced closures.”

Some of the areas that have re-opened are the entrance station to Jaggar Museum, the Kilauea Visitor Center, Sulphur Banks Trail, the Crater Rim Trail (from Kilauea Overlook to Jaggar Museum only), the entrance station to the 1969 lava flow near Mauna Ulu, and Escape Road from Highway 11 to Mauna Ulu.

Aircraft and drones are still not permitted 3,000 feet above ground and within a two-mile radius of the vent of the volcano, with the exception of relief flights with approval by the National Park Service.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, however, said in its most recent update that the impact is limited to a remote region on the east side of the island—commonly called the Big Island--far from Hawaii’s five other islands. The other islands, including Maui, have not been affected, the authority says.

The closest resort areas, in Kona and the Kohala Coast on the island’s west side, are more than 100 miles away from the lava flow. Those tourist areas are shielded by the massive mountains of Maunakea and Maunaloa, the tourism authority said.

Kilauea volcano, active since 1983, is one of the island’s most popular attractions, with visitors often taking helicopter and ground tours to get a better view of it.

The two main airports on the island, located in Kona and Hilo, are far from the eruption in remain open.

However, airlines such as Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines are waiving change fees for the time being.

Evacuees leave dangerous Hawaiian volcano area A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption.

Hotels and other businesses so far remain open. A spokesman for Choice Hotels, for instance, says none of its hotels, which are in Maui and Honolulu, have had an impact from the eruption, earthquakes or toxic gas that is being emitted from the volcano.

“We encourage people to understand that while it is dramatic, it is not unusual for volcanoes to erupt,” says Theresa van Greunen, director of public relations and promotions at Aqua-Aston Hospitality, which has about 40 hotels across all six islands.. “As of right now everything is open for business as usual. It’s safe.

It is open for business, but Anthony Roman, a global risk-management expert and president of Roman & Assoc. in Lynbrook, N.Y., says travelers with respiratory problems should beware.

“All islands will be affected to some degree depending on how the wind is blowing,” he says. “What degree depends on the intensity of volcanic activity and which way the wind is blowing.”

He encourages visitors to check on what airlines are doing as their pilots are always notified of possible naturally caused problems. If volcanic ash is spreading and causing issues, airlines will ground planes, he says.

So far, that has not happened. But we will provide updates.

Hundreds of small earthquakes caused by Kilauea Volcano rattle Hawaii Red ash rises from the Pu'u 'O'o vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano since the Pu'u 'O'o vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible.

