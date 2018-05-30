Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney says Weinstein won't appear before the New York grand jury meeting Wednesday to hear testimony on the sex-crimes charges against him.

Attorney Ben Brafman issued a statement Wednesday saying he advised Weinstein to skip the grand jury hearing because of a lack of time to prepare.

"After being unfairly denied access to critical information about this case that was needed to defend him before the Grand Jury, Mr. Weinstein’s attorneys decided that there was not sufficient time to properly prepare Mr. Weinstein," said the statement sent to USA TODAY. "The identities of the accusers and the specific charges were provided to Mr. Weinstein last Friday on the eve of the Memorial Day Weekend and a deadline for his appearance set for Wednesday (at) 2 p.m.

"Our request for a postponement of his appearance before the Grand Jury was denied. Accordingly, Mr. Brafman will inform the District Attorney today that Mr. Weinstein intends to follow the advice of his attorneys and not testify before the Grand Jury."

Story developing...

